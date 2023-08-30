The Neshannock High boys golf team kept its undefeated streak intact on Wednesday.
Rocco Bautti shot a 34 to lead the Lancers to a WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Mohawk, 184-189, on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Matt Morrelli followed Bautti with a 35 while Sophia Covelli posted a 36 for Neshannock (6-0 section, 6-0 overall).
Joe Presnar chipped in a 39 and Max Vitale shot a 40 for the Lancers.
Mohawk’s Jay Wrona, Keigan Hopper and Mason Hopper all fired a 36. Josh Wilkins notched a 37 and Drew Wrona was next with a 44 for the Warriors (5-1, 6-1).
Shenango victorious
The Wildcats defeated Riverside, thanks to Gavin Bruce and Ben Santangelo on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Bruce shot a 38 to pace Shenango while Santangelo posted a 39 to help defeat the Panthers, 209-243, in the WPIAL Section 5-2A match. Joe Campoli fired a 42, Jake Natale was next with a 43 and Jack Kielar produced a 47 for Shenango (3-3, 5-7).
New Castle falls
The Red Hurricane lost to Blackhawk, 210-241, in a WPIAL Section 5-3A match on the front nine par-36 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Ian Donnelly fired a 43 to pace New Castle (0-3, 0-4) while Phil Laurenza was next with a 47 and Sean Carmichael posted a 48. Brody Young shot a 51 and Justin Girman produced a 52 for the ‘Canes.
Girls Soccer
Lady Greyhounds lose season opener
The Wilmington High girls soccer team lost its opening game against Grove City, 12-4.
Wilmington’s Carly Hogg scored all four goals for her team. Isabella Melnik and Emily Arblaster posted one assist each for the Lady Greyhounds (0-1 overall). Brianna Jenkins and Raleigh Royer made six saves for Wilmington.
Grove City led 8-1 at the half.
Volleyball
Laurel falls
The Lady Spartans came up short against Latrobe in a nonsection game, 3-0. No other information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.