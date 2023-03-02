The Neshannock High boys basketball team allowed a season-high in points Wednesday night and it spelled doom.
Makhai Valentine poured in a game-high 42 points to lead the Ironmen to an 87-64 WPIAL Class 3A consolation win over the Lancers. Valentine made 15 field goals and nine of them were 3-pointers.
Neshannock (18-7), which allows just under 46 points a game, slides to the fourth seed out of the WPIAL in next week’s PIAA playoffs. The Lancers will take on the District 10 runner-up on March 11 in the first round of the state playoffs. Franklin and Oil City will battle for the District 10 championship on Friday.
Jack Glies led Neshannock with 17 points and Talan Anderton added 13. Matt Sopko supplied 12 markers for the Lancers.
Steel Valley improves to 15-10 and will be the third-place team out of the WPIAL.
