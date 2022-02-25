ALIQUIPPA — The Neshannock High boys basketball team’s bid for an upset came up short Thursday night.
The seventh-seeded Lancers were plagued by foul trouble and it proved costly in dropping a 51-47 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round road decision to Aliquippa.
Neshannock’s Mike Sopko missed a few minutes in the first half with foul trouble and Jack Glies fouled out with three minutes remaining in the narrow loss.
“We found ourselves in quite a bit of foul trouble throughout the game,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “Our management and our ability to play through the foul trouble that we were in and to give us a chance to win was key. The guys really responded well.
“Not having Mike Sopko on the floor for a time in the first half hurt us. I’m just really proud of my guys. We were competitive; we kept our head down and kept battling.”
Neshannock (18-5) still has a shot at the PIAA playoffs. Second-seeded Aliquippa (17-7) can pull the Lancers into the state playoffs by beating third-seeded Shady Side Academy (17-6) on Monday in the semifinal. Seven teams reach the state playoffs in Class 3A. If Shady Side Academy wins in the semifinals, the Lancers can still make the state playoffs, but only if Shady Side Academy wins the WPIAL championship.
“I tried to remind the guys there is a chance to wear that jersey one more time,” Corey said. “We’ll see how the next week transpires.”
Neshannock trailed 45-39 late in the contest. Jay Corey, a son of the coach, buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-42 with 1:01 to go. The Lancers fouled with 55 seconds left and the Quips split a pair of foul shots for a 46-42 advantage.
Sopko was fouled on the other end and he made both foul shots and Neshannock trailed 46-44 with 42.5 ticks to go. The Lancers again fouled with 32.5 seconds remaining, but Aliquippa made both freebies for a 48-44 advantage.
Jay Corey drained another 3-pointer to close to within 48-47 with 23.2 seconds left. Neshannock fouled quickly with 20.6 seconds to go and the Quips were only able to split the free throws for a 49-47 edge.
The Lancers, though, missed a layup with 8.5 seconds left and Aliquippa grabbed the rebound. Neshannock fouled with seven seconds left and the Quips iced it by making both shots for a 51-47 lead.
“It’s frustrating. I told these guys when we got off the bus at Aliquippa that today was our day. We would make it happen. This is our game,” Coach Corey said. “From a coaching standpoint, we felt confident we would get the win. Our guys played with great confidence tonight.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys tonight. The effort and the fight that they played with tonight was tremendous. I thought we played a really complete game. We had important contributions from nine different guys throughout the game.”
Sopko paced Neshannock with 16 points and seven rebounds. Glies was next with seven markers.
DJ Walker led all scorers with 18 points.
