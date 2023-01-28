BEAVER FALLS — This time, the comeback fell short.
Neshannock rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit Friday night, but failed to overcome Beaver Falls in a 52-43 setback in WPIAL Section 1-3A action at Beaver Falls Middle School.
The Lancers (7-2 section, 11-5 overall) got within a bucket, 45-43, with 2:34 to play, but saw the Tigers (7-2, 9-7) pull away, unlike in the teams’ first meeting when Neshannock erased a 10-point deficit in the second half for a 50-41 win.
“We came into this knowing it was a must-win game. It’s playoff basketball. I just feel like we let this one slip away,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “The guys have to battle back. We have to regroup and get ready for the next one. I am sure we will.”
The Lancers hoped to keep pace atop the section standings with Mohawk (7-1, 16-1) as the squads meet again in the section finale in two weeks. Nevertheless, Neshannock clinched a playoff berth despite the setback.
It was tough going for the visitors in the first half. Averaging close to 62 points per outing, the Lancers were limited to 10 in the first quarter and seven in the second against the aggressive Beaver Falls defense.
“Beaver Falls was successful at taking us out of some of our stuff early on,” Corey said. “I thought a couple of our guards, who we want the ball in their hands, weren’t able to get it, one way or another. That’s a credit to Beaver Falls.
“We tried to run some different motions and some different sets. At no point were we successful and that’s a credit to their pressure and what they were trying to take us out of.”
The Tigers grabbed a 13-10 lead after the first and built a 29-17 edge at halftime.
Refocused, Neshannock emerged from the intermission a determined squad. The team took advantage of three quick turnovers and went on a 7-0 run.
“They have a great team and they are well-coached. We battle every year,” Beaver Falls coach Carliss Jeter said. “Defensively, in the first half, we only gave up 17 points. We came out in the third quarter and started turning the ball over.”
Beaver Falls, which committed nine turnovers in the frame, saw its advantage trimmed to 36-31 at the horn.
The Lancers kept up their march in the fourth quarter. Jack Glies, who was limited to two points in the first half, made it a one-score game, 45-43, when he swished his second trey of the quarter with 2:34 remaining. However, Beaver Falls responded with a quick bucket and converted 5 of 8 free throws from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the win.
“In the second half, our guys fought and played hard,” Corey said.
“The first half, I just felt we could never get into a rhythm. We faced a different type of pressure than what a lot of other teams are able to do.”
Luciano DeLillo and Glies both led Neshannock with 14 points.
Isaiah Aeschbacher had a game-high 15 points for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.