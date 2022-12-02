Entering Friday, Neshannock wasn’t sure of its depth.
The Lancers had a chance to test it against Academy For Urban Scholars of Youngtown, Ohio. The response was overwhelmingly positive for Neshannock as it cruised to a 67-9 win at its own tournament.
“I know all 19 guys played and I think almost everybody off the bench scored,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “It was good – everybody got to play.”
Senior guard Jack Glies is the Lancers’ lone returning starter from last year. He stepped into his leading role well against the Hawks (0-1). He scored Neshannock’s first seven points and finished with a game-high 12 points in a little more than a quarter of action.
Corey was pleased to see him set the tone for the hosts.
“Jack got off to a quick start. He hit a couple shots and guys hit him for some transition buckets, too,” he said. “Jack’s our one returning starter. He played a lot of minutes for us. Jack and I have had a lot of individual talks about how he needs to assert himself this year. Last year, that wasn’t his role. We had a lot of seniors last year, so Jack was able to find his niche and play that role. This year, we’re leaning heavily on him. To see him come out in his first game under those circumstances and get off to a quick start was a good sign.”
Matt Sopko hit a 3-pointer and added a hoop, while Luciano DeLillo swished a trey and Jaxon Mozzocio finished with a bucket and a free throw to complement 10 points from Glies as the Lancers posted a 21-2 lead after the first quarter.
Neshannock (1-0) went to its bench heavily in the second quarter. Talan Anderton scored seven points, while Jake Rynd added six and David Kwiat had five. Glies and Sopko both had two points early in the frame. The Lancers posted a 46-3 lead at intermission.
With the running-clock mercy rule in play for the entire second half, Neshannock emptied its bench for the final two quarters.
“Our jayvee team is probably six games down because of tipoff and holiday tournaments, so it’s good those guys got to play,” Corey said. “Also, with the short preseason, having a game like that does help some of these other guys get some reps. Practices have been very starter-heavy, as far as reps and things since we went from a three-week preseason to a two-week preseason. It was good for a lot of those guys that have been stuck on defense for the past couple weeks to get an opportunity.”
Tony Perrotta added eight rebounds and three points in the win. Rynd had five rebounds for the Lancers, who face Shenango (1-0), a 58-46 winner over Mercyhurst Prep, in today’s championship tilt at 7:30 p.m.
