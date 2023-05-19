HARMONY — The Neshannock High baseball team took a playoff game to extra innings for the fourth straight time Thursday.
Dom Cubellis doubled to bring in Anthony Eakin all the way from first base with the winning run to lift the Lancers to a 6-5 win over Shady Side Academy in 10 innings in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Seneca Valley.
Cubellis belted the double deep to center, allowing Eakin to score easily.
“I’ve been around a long time, the first (playoff) game is always the toughest game,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “You wait six or seven days to play, and you’re always going to take the other team’s best shot.
“It’s about perseverance. Our kids will never quit. They will never quit.”
The 10th inning was pivotal according to Quahliero.
“I knew we had to score a run in that 10th inning. Our luck was running out,” he said. “They had the top of the order coming up.
“Anthony Eakin is going to be a phenomenal baseball player. He’s the fastest kid on our team. I sent Anthony in motion. Dom put a barrel on it and drove it hard. Anthony helped us win that game.”
Sixth-seeded Neshannock (16-4) moves on to meet third-seeded Yough (16-5) in the quarterfinals at a time, date and site to be determined.
Eleventh-seeded Shady Side Academy (8-9) broke a 3-3 tie in the top of of the eighth with an RBI single. The Bulldogs tacked on an insurance marker for a 5-3 advantage.
“No one ever quits in our dugout,” Quahliero said. “I think that’s why we’re able to win these games. We win or die trying.”
Neshannock’s Rob Glies doubled off Shady Side Academy reliever Soren Cooper to open the last of the eighth. Jack Glies followed with an infield single, putting runners at first and second.
A wild pitch moved runners to second and third with no outs. Giovanni Valentine worked a walk on a full count to load the bags with no outs. Nate Rynd drew a four-pitch walk to bring in a run and cut the deficit to 5-4.
The Lancers’ Grant Melder bounced into a double play on a roller to shortstop. The twin killing did bring in the tying run though, knotting the count at 5.
Jake Rynd walked on four pitches, but, Cubellis flew out to end the inning and send it to the ninth.
Jack Glies, Rob Glies and Melder had two hits apiece for the Lancers. Rynd and Melder knocked in two runs each. Melder tallied a triple.
“’Early on, I challenged Rob Glies. He’s been great defensively,” Quahliero said. “I sat him for a couple of games. I got him in to pinch-hit and he hasn’t come out of the game since.
“I can’t harp enough about how he reacted. He works harder than anyone on the team. He keeps working. He keeps grinding. His double started a huge rally for us.”
Cam Foy (2-2) captured the win in relief. Foy tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two runs — both unearned — with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“That was a superb performance by Cam,” Quahliero said.
Quahliero continued, “I would be absolutely nothing without these coaches that are on my staff. We are working overtime. I am absolutely nothing without my guys. I wouldn’t have this program without them.”
Neshannock registered a run in the first, two in the third, two in the eighth and one in the 10th.
Shady Side Academy plated a marker in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the eighth.
