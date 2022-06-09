HARMONY — Neshannock High’s baseball team would like to win in seven innings, or less.
But, the Lancers don’t mind playing a few more — as long as they come out on top.
Neshannock tapped into its postseason extra-inning magic once again Thursday to grab a 5-4 win over Riverside in 11 innings in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Seneca Valley.
“We’ve been behind the whole year and we’ve come back and got it done,” Neshannock third baseman Jake Rynd said. “It feels great to get this one.”
The Lancers (19-7) meet Burgettstown (16-5), a 6-4 winner over Redbank Valley, in Monday’s semifinal tilt. Neshannock beat the Blue Devils, 5-3, in 12 innings in the WPIAL semifinals.
“For these guys to battle back and tie the game is huge,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “We played 12 innings against Burgettstown and that helped us. To get to extra innings and not being the home team, but still having the confidence to get it done, that’s a great sign for this group.”
The Lancers actually had a lead in the game. They scored in the opening stanza. Colten Shaffer singled with two outs. Andrew Moses replaced him at first as a courtesy runner. A wild pickoff attempt at first zoomed into right field. It allowed Moses to chug all the way to third. He looked like he was going to score, but stopped in his tracks halfway down the line. A high throw to the plate allowed him to score easily.
The Panthers (17-7), who beat Neshannock twice during Section 2 action, scored four times in the fourth. It stayed 4-1 until the Lancers rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth.
“We were losing, 4-1, and I told them that we were going to win this game,” Quahliero said. “Riverside had a couple times they could’ve gone for the knockout punch and it would have been over. We were just trying to put together a pitching staff to stay in the game.”
A pitch hit Jack Glies to open the fifth. One batter later, he stole second. After a groundout, Josh Pallerino followed with a run-scoring double. Following a walk and a strikeout, Grant Melder belted a two-run double to forge a 4-4 tie.
It remained tied for six more innings. However, the Panthers squandered a couple chances to end the game in the bottom of the ninth. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Riverside attempted to bring the winning run home on a squeeze play, but Neshannock pitched out and tagged the runner to stop that threat.
After a walk loaded the bases again, Neshannock pitcher Giovanni Valentine induced a groundout to end the nerve-racking inning.
“I kept saying we were going to win,” Quahliero said. “I am not sure anybody believed me — maybe not even myself — but to get out of that jam, I think we knew were going to do this some way and somehow.”
Eventually, it happened in the top of the 11th. Dominic Cubellis led off the inning with a slicing liner to right-center. Riverside’s center fielder dove for the ball, but it sunk just under his glove and rolled deep into the gap.
“I thought I was out, but I just kept running,” said Cubellis, a freshman. “I saw he dove and it went past him and I just kept going.”
Rynd, also a freshman, followed with a single through a drawn-in infield.
“I was just trying to get the barrel to the ball and put it in play,” he said. “It just got through.”
“It was great,” Cubellis added. “He’s been clutch for us all year.”
“Those are two freshmen that just turned 15,” Quahliero said. “That’s the second time they’ve done something like that. They beat Seton LaSalle this year.”
Riverside threatened in the bottom of the 11th. Ashton Schlosser led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. However, Valentine got the next two Panthers to fly out to end the game.
“We just kept fighting,” Cubellis said. “We wouldn’t stop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.