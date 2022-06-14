WEXFORD — Make it a Penn State double play.
Neshannock’s baseball team followed the school’s softball squad with its own spot in a state championship game with a thrilling 2-1 win Monday over Burgettstown in nine innings in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at North Allegheny.
“Resilient, tough, hardnosed kids. That’s what we have. That’s our culture and that’s what got us through,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “We were down again. We were down to five outs. The harder you work, the harder it is to quit and I told them they had a chance to win it and they started believing.”
The Lancers meet Everett (20-2), a 1-0 winner over Delone Catholic, in Thursday’s state title game. First pitch is slated for 10:30 a.m. at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Lady Lancers do battle with Conwell-Egan in Friday’s PIAA Class 2A softball title tilt at Penn State’s Beard Field.
Once again, the Lancers (20-7) battled from behind. The Blue Devils (16-6) got on the scoreboard in the top of the second. Brodie Kuzior led off with a single. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and kept going to an uncovered third base. He scored on a groundout.
Neshannock seemed poised to answer in the bottom of the inning. Grant Melder led off with a single and moved to second on a Dominic Cubellis sacrifice bunt. However, Burgettstown ace Nathan Klodowski struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
The Lancers did not get a guy on base until the bottom of the sixth. Jake Rynd collected a pinch-hit single and was replaced at first base by Luke Glies. Josh Pallerino followed with a single, but Glies was tagged out after rounding second. Colten Shaffer followed with a booming double to deep left-center field that plated Pallerino to tie the game.
Burgettstown loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh. However, Neshannock pitcher Sebastian Coiro coaxed a groundout to end the threat.
The Lancers had a golden opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the eighth. Luke Glies drew a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Pallerino’s groundout to second moved Glies to third. After an intentional walk to Shaffer, Nate Rynd grounded out to short to end the inning.
The Blue Devils had some life in the top of the ninth. Melder, who replaced Coiro on the mound to start the eighth, walked two of the first three batters. However, he rebounded to fan the next two to end the threat.
Neshannock finally put away the game in the bottom of the ninth. Melder led off with a sharp single off Andrew Bredel, who replaced Klodowski on the hill in the eighth. Courtesy runner Deandre Alberico replaced Melder at first. After Cubellis failed at two sacrifice bunt attempts, be blasted an 0-2 pitch to the right-center gap for a double. Burgettstown intentionally walked J.R. Prossen to load the bases. Giovanni Valentine followed with a single to right to plate Alberico with the winner.
