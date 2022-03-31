By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
and Cody W. Pattison
The Neshannock High baseball team swept Shenango in a doubleheader at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday.
The WPIAL Section 2-2A opener saw the Lancers beat Shenango, 5-4. Neshannock dished out three hits to Shenango’s six.
The Lancers scored four runs in the first inning and one more in the seventh.
The defending district champion Wildcats had one run in the fourth inning and made their final three runs in the fifth.
Jack Glies had two runs and three RBIs in the opening game. Grant Melder and Jake Rynd had one RBI each.
“Jack Glies had a big day offensively as far as Jack...tremendous at-bats,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “When the light comes on Jack is a gamer. He loves being in those spots.”
Melder (1-0) grabbed the win on the hill for Neshannock. Melder only allowed on walk and had one strikeout.
“Grant Melder and Andrew Frye the pitchers came in. It was a total team effort as far as the pitching staff to shut it down,” Quahliero said. “We knew Shenango wasn’t going to go away. Its a great baseball team; they’re going to be there in the end.”
In the nightcap of the doubleheader Neshannock defeated Shenango again, 6-4.
The Lancers outhit Shenango, 9-3.
Neshannock scored one run in the second inning, four in the third and one more in the seventh. The Wildcats scored two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.
Melder (2-0) started on the mound for the Lancers to pick up the win. He struck out four batters, allowed one hit and two runs while walking four Wildcats.
Nate Rynd had three hits and one RBI for Neshannock. Glies had two hits and one RBI.
“Nate Rynd was starting to get his swing in that second game,” Quahliero said. “Nate’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever coached. (Tino) Campoli put a charge into one that could’ve tied the game and won it. Dom Cubellis made a major league play as a freshman to end the game. He almost hit it 390; Dom got a great bead on the ball to end the game.”
Beaver 11, New Castle 1
The Bobcats broke the game open in the sixth inning in a Section 2-4A verdict over the Red Hurricane. The game was played at Neshannock.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
New Castle (0-2, 0-2), the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, posted five hits.
Dante Micaletti recorded two hits and an RBI for the ‘Canes. New Castle catcher Nick Rodgers threw out two potential base stealers.
Beaver scored two runs in the first, one in the second, three runs in third and five more in the sixth.
Isaiah Boice (0-1) started and suffered the loss. Boice pitched five innings, giving up six hits and six runs — three earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
New Castle scored its run in the third inning.
MOHAWK 9, OLSH 7
Mohawk won a nonsection game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 9-7. The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Mohawk scored two runs in the first inning and then had a big second inning, making six runs, to help them pull away with the victory. The Warriors scored one more run in the third inning.
OLSH scored two runs of its own in the first inning, one in the second inning and four in the third.
Mohawk and OLSH both recorded 10 hits apiece. The Chargers had a total of seven errors.
WEST ALLEGHENY 9, ELLWOOD CITY 2
Ellwood City Lincoln couldn’t dropped its season opener against West Allegheny.
The Indians outhit the Wolverines, 11-8.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first inning and one more in the fourth. Ellwood City made four errors in the seven innings.
West Allegheny made two runs in the third inning then had a big fourth inning with five runs and then one run each in the sixth and seventh.
Nick Magnifico (0-1) took the loss. Magnificio allowed six hits, seven runs and four walk ons.
Magnifico led Ellwood City with three hits, while Alexander Roth added two hits.
Softball
Laurel 12, Shenango 1
Grace Zeppelin posted two hits and four RBIs to lead the Lady Spartans to a Section 4-2A home win over the Lady Wildcats in the season opener for both schools.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
It was a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 2A championship game, won by Laurel, 6-5.
Addison Deal (1-0) started and tossed two innings to pick up the win. Deal allowed one hit and no runs with no walks and three strikeouts.
The Lady Spartans recorded 12 hits.
Emma Jones tallied three hits, including a triple, for Laurel. Eva Kuth and Georgia Jellyman added two hits apiece for the Lady Spartans. Alexis Brua knocked in three runs for the winners.
Grace Kissick pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of Deal. Kissick allowed no hits and one earned run, with two walks and six strikeouts.
Shenango had one total hit, a single by Janie Natale.
Makenna Emerick started and suffered the loss. Emerick twirled 3 1/3 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs, nine earned runs, with two walks and two strikeouts.
Laurel plated two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth.
Shenango scored its run in the fourth.
Wilmington 23, Farrell 0
The Lady Greyhounds rolled to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Steelerettes.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Greyhounds banged out 16 total hits.
Paije Peterson (1-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Peterson gave up one hit and a walk with six strikeouts. She also had two hits and three RBIs, belting a two-run homer in the second inning.
Faith Jones paced Wilmington with three hits and six RBIs. She swatted a two-run home run in the first inning and added a triple as well.
Makenna Bucker delivered three hits and two RBIs for the winners, including a triple. The Lady Greyhounds’ Graeson Grubbs garnered two hits and two RBIs, while Chloe Krarup collected two hits and two RBIs. Kara Deal knocked in three RBIs.
Wilmington scored 11 runs in the first and 12 more in the second.
UNION 9, BEAVER FALLS 1
UNION 6, MOHAWK 2
The Lady Scots picked up a pair of nonsection home wins, the first against the Lady Tigers and the nightcap coming against the Lady Warriors.
Union scored one run in the first, second and third innings then pulled away with five in the fourth and one more in the sixth against Beaver Falls.
The Lady Tigers scored their lone run in the fourth inning.
Union posted one run in the second inning and the other five runs in the third. The Lady Warriors scored both of their runs in the second inning.
Boys track
and field
Mohawk wins two
The Warriors topped Laurel, 94-56, and Ellwood City, 98-52.
Kaleb Lloyd won three events for Mohawk.
Neshannock splits
The Lancers upended Union (77-29) and lost to Riverside (112-38).
Cam’Ron Owens won three events for Neshannock.
Girls track
and field
Laurel splits
The Lady Spartans defeated Ellwood City (98-47) and lost to Mohawk (102-48).
Tori Atkins won four events to lead the Lady Spartans.
Natalie Lape captured four wins for the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk also knocked off the Lady Wolverines, 128-21.
Lady Lancers win one
Neshannock claimed a 107-12 win over Union. The Lady Lancers lost to Riversde, 126-23.
Camdyn Cole collected a trio of wins for Neshannock.
