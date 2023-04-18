The Neshannock High baseball team cruised to a doubleheader sweep Monday.
The Lancers collected a total of 39 runs in a 17-2 verdict in the opener and 22-2 decision in the nightcap in sweeping a pair of games from Beaver Falls in WPIAL Section 1-3A action. Both games were played at Neshannock.
The first game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock notched six total hits in the opener. Boyd Kurutz drove in four runs for the Lancers and Giovanni Valentine added a pair.
Andrew Frye and Dom Cubellis combined to no-hit the Tigers in the opener. Frye (3-0) started and picked up the win. He tossed two innings, allowing two unearned runs with a walk and three strikeouts.
The Lancers scored five runs in the second, 10 in the third and two more in the fourth.
Beaver Falls scored both of its markers in the first inning.
The second game was stopped after three innings, with the Tigers playing as the home team.
Neshannock rolled up 14 runs in the top of the first and never looked back. The Tigers tallied both of their runs in the bottom of the first.
The Lancers (4-2 section, 8-2 overall) plated four markers in each of the second and third innings to close the scoring.
Neshannock recorded seven total hits, including two by Matt Pallerino. Robert Glies knocked in three runs for the Lancers, while Luke Glies and Joseph Veronesi plated two apiece.
Dennis Joseph (1-0) started and earned the win. Joseph pitched two innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
Neshannock is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Steel Valley.
Softball
Shenango 12,
Freedom 1
The Lady Wildcats broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning en route to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango (3-3, 3-4) slugged 13 hits, led by Kennedi Lynn with three. Zoe Offie, Brianna Aluisa and Raegan Lynn added two apiece.
Raegan Lynn drove in four runs for the winners, while Kennedi Lynn added three. Makenna Emerick chipped in two RBIs.
Kennedi Lynn went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed one hit and an unearned run with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Shenango scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, seven in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Freedom plated a marker in the fourth frame.
Shenango visits Aliquippa at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Neshannock 18,
New Brighton 1
The Lady Lancers made short work of New Brighton in a Section 1-2A game. The game ended after two-and-a-half innings due to the mercy rule.
Gianna Paglia (1-0) went the distance and allowed one hit, one run — unearned — and pitched two walks and six strikeouts.
Neshannock recorded 14 hits, including three by Addy Frye. She paced the team with a solo home run in the first inning and three RBIs. Hannah Donaldson and Gabby Perod posted three RBIs of their own for the Lady Lancers (5-0, 7-0).
Neshannock plated nine runs in the first inning and nine in the second. New Brighton scored its lone run in the second inning.
The Lady Lancers will host Avonworth for a section game at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.