It was May 4, and the stakes were high for the Neshannock High baseball team.
Win, or go home.
The Lancers were facing those odds in a WPIAL Section 2-2A home game against South Side Beaver. Neshannock had to beat the Rams if it wanted to reach the WPIAL playoffs and have a chance to compete for district and state supremacy.
The Lancers came away with a 6-1 win and punched their ticket to the WPIAL playoffs that afternoon. It proved to be a springboard for the team. Neshannock eventually reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship game before falling to Serra Catholic, 8-2.
Thursday, the Lancers (20-7) will compete for a PIAA championship when they square off against District 5 champion Everett at 10:30 a.m. at Penn State University’s Medlar Field.
“We’re collecting uniforms without that win,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “I don’t know how I would have handled a loss there.
“We always say if we’re not practicing Memorial Day weekend, it’s not a special season. But, that was the reality of it. We were one game away from not making the playoffs. That’s a credit to our section. There’s no secret, it’s about the grind and we all go through it in our section.”
Look at the Lancers now. One win away from hoisting a big trophy and sporting gold medals around their neck.
“It’s surreal. These kids are resilient,” Quahliero said. “I’m ecstatic for these kids.
“When that final run scored in the state semifinals, I sat back and took a nice view of what our main goal was from day one. Some may think it’s unrealistic, but we believed it was a goal. The boys earned celebrating the trip to Penn State University. I’m extremely happy for the kids and the coaches.”
The Warriors (20-2) reached the championship game with a 1-0 victory over District 3 champion Delone Catholic.
“They’re in the state championship. They’re a very solid team,” Quahliero said. “We’ve been doing our homework and we’re still doing homework.
“We’re trying to get as much information as we can on them. They’re a solid team; a veteran group and senior oriented. They’re hungry and they’re aggressive with strong, athletic kids. We have to worry about one thing and that’s taking care of business on our side.”
“I haven’t seen anything on them,” Warriors coach Travis Klahre said of Neshannock. “I haven’t really heard anything on them. I’m kind of going in blind.
“The only thing that I really look at on teams is batting averages and their pitching. That’s all I really get involved with.”
Neshannock reached the title tilt by upending Burgettstown in nine innings, 2-1.
“(Monday) night, we had some baserunning mistakes that can’t happen on Thursday,” Quahliero said. “We have to pitch to contact and control what we can control between the lines.”
This is Everett’s first appearance in the state championship game.
“Hopefully we are composed enough to get the jitters out and play some hard-nosed baseball,” Klahre said. “It will be two good teams going at it.”
Neshannock has faced and conquered adversity throughout the playoffs.
“There are some injuries that affected our pitching staff. That happened way back in March,” Quahliero said. “Josh Pallerino, he threw a no-hitter against Serra Catholic last year. He would have been in the top three in the rotation this year. But, he’s been fighting through a chronic back issue. We didn’t think his back would be able to take the grind. He did throw some bullpens in the last couple of days.
“Colten Shaffer was our starting catcher last year, but he couldn’t catch this year with a strain in his (ulnar collateral ligament). That put Nate Rynd behind the dish and he’s done a phenomenal job. We started out the season with adversity and we overcame those.”
The Lancers weren’t done facing tough times. Andrew Frye, a Sharpsville transfer, was ruled ineligible for the postseason just before the start of the WPIAL playoffs.
“Then we head into the situation where we’re without Andrew Frye. These kids are making me look like I’m doing a tremendous job. It’s all about them, though. It’s got nothing to do with me. For a public school to survive these kind of hits in double-A is incredible.”
Jake Rynd missed the first game of the state playoffs against West Middlesex with the flu and his brother Nate missed the next game against Riverside, also with the flu. Grant Melder was injured in the WPIAL semifinals against Burgettstown.
“This is just a resilient bunch of young men who play hard for seven innings, or however many innings it takes. They never stop,” Quahliero said. “Those seven innings sometimes turn into 9, 10, 11 and 12 innings.
“We talk about the next man up consistently. I don’t know that I have ever experienced anything like it. Melder tore ligaments in his ankle. We didn’t think we’d get him on the field for six weeks. But, here we are. We DH’d him against Burgettstown in the PIAA semifinals. We used 16 guys in the Riverside game. That usually doesn’t happen unless you’re in a mercy rule game.”
The Lancers own three extra-inning victories in the playoffs — 5-3 over Burgettstown in 12 innings in the WPIAL playoffs, 5-4 over Riverside in 11 innings in the state playoffs and 2-1 over Burgettstown in the state playoffs in nine innings.
“We’re extremely battle tested,” Quahliero said. “I don’t remember the last easy game we had. It has been an absolute grind.
“That helps us when we get into tight games. These are elimination games. They feel like they can overcome anything. A powerful message to these young men is no matter what side you are on, you have to finish. They play hard for however many innings we play and they leave it all out there. Everything you have left in the tank, you give it. I told them you will remember it forever. But, if you win it, you’ll own it forever.”
Melder (6-2) will get the call to start on the hill for Neshannock.
“Grant became a pitcher this year,” Quahliero said. “He was always a thrower because he has so much velocity.
“Being able to throw a secondary pitch in any count around the zone has taken his ability to another level. He can beat you with a fastball. He’s going to keep you off balance and mix it up. You have to compete to pitch at Neshannock and he definitely competes.”
Sebastian Coiro leads the team with an 8-1 record. He exhausted his pitching availability on Monday.
“It’s kind of crazy. It’s hard to think about,” Coiro said of getting to the state championship. “Nobody thought of us getting this far. We lost (Andrew Frye), a couple other things happened throughout the year and the motto’s been, ‘Survive and advance,’ and that’s what we’ve done. Now, we’re in the state championship.”
Melder also leads the Lancers in batting at .382. He has a home run and 13 RBIs.
“Grant’s approach at the plate has been phenomenal,” Quahliero said. “He is hitting the ball on a line to all fields.”
Quahliero acknowledged his team will have to deliver in many phases to pick up the victory over Everett.
“Number one, we need to put the ball in play,” he said. “We have to limit our strikeouts. They’ve been too high. Our two-strike approach has to be better.
“Number two, we must throw strikes and pitch to contact. We have to eliminate walks. We had 13 walks and won against Riverside. Number three, just go out and enjoy the atmosphere. Play like it’s another game. If we play our game and don’t press, we should be fine.”
Calvin Iseminger (8-0), a senior lefty, will start for Everett.
“Calvin has stepped up all year,” Klahre said. “He’s a go-getter, a gamer. He wants the ball. He definitely brings some good leadership. He’s a bulldog on the mound.”
Sid Grove paces the Warriors with a .469 average.
“He will definitely work the count. He’ll battle. He makes pitchers work extra. He’s a tough out.”
Neshannock’s expected lineup, according to Quahliero will be: batting leadoff Josh Pallerino (right field), batting second Colten Shaffer (third base), batting third Nate Rynd (catcher), batting fourth Melder (pitcher), batting fifth Dom Cubellis (center field), batting sixth J.R. Prossen (second base), batting seventh Giovanni Valentine (first base), batting eighth Jack Glies (shortstop) and batting ninth Luke Glies (left field).
Everett’s tentative lineup, according to Klahre, will be: batting leadoff Trenton Mellott (shortstop), batting second Kason Hinish (second base), batting third Karson Reffner (first base), batting fourth Calvin Iseminger (pitcher), batting fifth Sid Grove (centerfield), batting sixth Dalton Shaw (third base), batting seventh Karl Foor (right field), batting eighth Ian Klahre (catcher), Mayson Klotz will bat for Ian Klahre as a designated hitter, and batting ninth Jadin Zinn (left field).
