Two familiar foes are set to battle one more time.
This time, gold is on the line.
The Neshannock High baseball team dropped two matchups to Riverside in WPIAL Section 1-3A matchups this season.
The teams will get together for a third time at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Wild Things Park in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game. The top-seeded Panthers (20-0) won both meetings, 12-4 and 4-3.
Neshannock owns an 18-4 overall mark.
“We had one bad inning out of the 14 that we did play and it was costly,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “They’re going to put pressure on you. We had one bad inning.
“We’ll be prepared. We’ll get ready for the stuff we need to by Wednesday. At times, I’ve overworked the kids. I’ve come up with a nice balance for that. The kids are excited and ready to go.”
That one bad inning was a 10-run fifth inning by the Panthers. The Lancers owned a 4-1 advantage going into that frame.
The Lancers have played five extra-inning games in their last six postseason contests.
Both teams were Class 2A participants last season before climbing to Class 3A after the realignment. Riverside won both meetings last year in the regular season. However, Neshannock eliminated Riverside in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs a year ago, 5-4, in the quarterfinals in 12 innings.
Riverside edged Neshannock for the WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2016, 1-0, in nine innings.
“Dating back to 2016, these are two historic baseball programs,” Quahliero said. “At the time, probably the most renown and historic coaches in (current Riverside coach Dan) Oliastro and (former Neshannock coach Mike) Kirkwood.
“They defeated us in 2016. That was a natural epic battle. Both teams just try to find a way to win.”
The Lancers reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship last year, losing to Serra Catholic, 8-2. They won three one-run games in the state playoffs to advance to the championship game. However, Neshannock dropped a 1-0 decision to Everett in the state title tilt.
Oliastro, who is 79, has served as Riverside’s coach for 55 seasons. He has won five WPIAL championships.
Neshannock is no stranger to WPIAL championships. The Lancers have won six district crowns.
The teams are Section 1 rivals and Quahliero believes the league prepares teams for the battles in the postseason.
“The analogy I use, I believe, in our conference, we’re in street fights,” he said. “These other teams weren’t in the battles that we have been in.
“If you were not prepared every Monday and Tuesday, throughout the season, you put yourself in a bad spot. No matter who you were playing. That’s just the caliber of baseball that was played in our conference.”
The Panthers have won seven games by shutout and have scored six runs or fewer just twice — 4-3 over Neshannock and 6-3 over Shenango.
“With Riverside, their pitching staff, they really have a collegiate pitching staff,” Quahliero said. “There’s four or five guys that could pitch at the next level, if they haven’t committed already.
“They can throw three or four guys that could shut down teams throughout the district. They will make you pay if you throw a two-strike pitch over the plate, if you don’t field a bunt, if you walk someone. They put a ton of pressure on the defense. Their kids execute. So do we. But, that’s the biggest thing with Riverside. They execute. If you have them down, if you don’t finish them, they will continue to scratch and claw. We made a mistake (earlier in the season) and next thing you know it’s a walkoff.”
One twirler Quahliero is referring to from Riverside is sophomore Christian Lucarelli, who is committed to Duke.
Quahliero said he wasn’t sure who was going to get the ball to start the game for his team.
“We have it narrowed down to three pitchers,” Quahliero said. “We know it’s the fifth time we will have played them over the last two years. We’re getting close but we’re not there yet.”
Senior Jack Glies paces the Lancers in batting with a .516 average. Glies has knocked in seven runs.
“Jack Glies, people didn’t realize, he had four hits against Mohawk and I had to pull him with an injury,” Quahliero said. “After the first conference game I didn’t have him back until the last conference game against Quaker Valley. Take away anyone’s leading hitter and leadoff hitter and see how impactful that is.
“Now, he’s batting over .500.”
The Lancers have been able to overcome injuries. Grant Melder and Cam Foy also missed time this season.
Melder is batting .333 with 14 RBIs. He’s also a pitcher. Foy is 3-1 on the hill with 38 strikeouts in just 19 innings.
“It’s so nice to have everyone back,” Quahliero said. “We went the whole season without three of our guys. Grant Melder has faced just five batters this year. He’s available.
“We finally have Cam Foy back. He has 31 strikeouts and one walk in his last three outings. That’s been a huge help for us.”
Riverside is looking to become the ninth WPIAL team since 1960 to capture a district crown with an undefeated record.
“We have to throw strikes,” Quahliero said when asked about his team’s keys to victory. “We’re not getting things done as far as stringing hits together. We have to throw strikes like our guys have been doing.
“We have to compete at a high level. Make the routine plays. We do have to put the ball in play. We have to limit the strikeouts and shorten our swings with two strikes. We need to move the runners and get some runs across. We can not strike out 10 or 11 times and expect to win the game.”
Quahliero noted what it means for his program to reach the championship game for the second consecutive season.
“It’s all about the kids,” Quahliero said. “It’s the eighth time I’ve been involved with a championship game. I continue to stress that to our coaches; we want this so bad for our kids.
“It’s so hard to get there. I told them to take a look around, the whole community will be there. Play with passion. At the end of the day, if you win it, you’ll own it forever.”
