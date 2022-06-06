SLIPPERY ROCK — One strong inning proved to be the difference for the Neshannock High baseball team Monday.
The Lancers scored four runs in the top of the sixth and made the tallies stand up in a 4-3 win over West Middlesex in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Slippery Rock University.
Neshannock defeated the Big Reds (16-7) in the regular season as well, 6-5.
“I’m so proud of them,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “I really believe that with all of the injuries and things, the perseverance and grind that these kids go through daily, it really helped moving forward to get over the top. If we don’t do that as a program, I don’t know if we get over the top.”
Lancers designated hitter Jake Rynd was unable to play with flu-like symptoms. Neshannock inserted Mike Altmyer into the lineup in Rynd’s place.
“Mike Altmyer stepped up big; he made huge hustle plays for us,” Quahliero said. “It’s next man up. He continues to work on stuff.”
Neshannock trailed 3-0 through five innings.
The Lancers (18-7) advance to the state quarterfinals to play Riverside on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The Panthers (17-6) won both meetings in WPIAL Section 2-2A play, 5-2 and 4-0.
“(Riverside coach) Dan Oliastro has a great coaching staff and a great group of players,” Quahliero said. “We’ll be in a dogfight. Thursday.
“I will have three or four guys ready to pitch. It’s great for our section to be playing for a berth in the western final. I know we’ll play a great baseball game. We’ll see how it plays out Thursday.”
Neshannock notched five hits, including two by Giovanni Valentine. Nate Rynd and Valentine drove in two runs apiece.
Sebastian Coiro (8-1) started and pitched the first six innings to pick up the win. Coiro allowed eight hits and three earned runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“Sebastian had one rough inning,” Quahliero said. “He’s been pitching with pressure in the last three weeks. He came out and gave us a full outing.
“We just couldn’t get a run for Sebastian. His run support has been terrible. He keeps gutting it out, though.”
Cam Foy worked the seventh inning to record the save, his first save of the season. Foy gave up one hit with a strikeout.
Prior to Monday’s outing, he pitched 2 2/3 innings all year.
“Foy was absolutely lights out against our hitters in practice,” Quahliero said. “Cam went through our starting lineup at practice and I gave him the ball. He grew up today and did a tremendous job.”
Neshannock squandered a good scoring opportunity in the fifth inning. The Lancers had runners at second and third with one out but couldn’t push any runs across.
In the sixth inning, Nate Rynd hit a ball in front of home plate. The throw went down the right field line, allowing two Neshannock runners to score and cut the deficit to 3-2.
Valentine then drove in two runs on a single to put the Lancers up 4-3.
“He’s our third first baseman we’ve used this year,” Quahliero said of Valentine. “Andrew Frye is ineligible. Grant Melder is injured and can’t play. I started Valentine in the WPIAL championship game.
“Isn’t it fitting, that it’s next man up. This kid could probably start on a lot of teams out there. The moment is never too big for him.”
