The Neshannock High baseball team picked up a victory Saturday.
Jake Rynd and Luke Glies posted two hits apiece to lead the Lancers to a 9-4 WPIAL nonsection home win over Union. It was the third annual Anthony Ascione alumni game, hosted by Neshannock.
Nate Rynd knocked in three runs for the Lancers.
Neshannock (4-1) registered eight total hits.
Jacob Walzer started and earned the win. He gave up one hit and no runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Mike Gunn had two of the Scotties’ three hits.
Jalen Peace started and suffered the loss. Peace pitched three innings, giving up a hit and five runs — four earned — with five walks and two strikeouts.
Union (2-2) scored all four of its runs in the fourth frame.
Neshannock notched two tallies in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Softball Mohawk 7, Shenango 3
Aricka Young continued to excel at the plate for the Lady Warriors in a nonsection home win over the Lady Wildcats.
Young was 4 for 4 for Mohawk (4-2) and is now 11 for 12 at the plate this month.
The Lady Warriors delivered nine total hits. Alivia Hare added two, including a triple for Mohawk. Lydia Cole belted a solo home run for the Lady Warriors and Mackenzie Stewart drove in two runs.
Gigi Cowher started and picked up the victory. Cowher worked five innings, surrendering five hits and one run — earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Kennedi Lynn and Cassidy Kale had two hits each for Shenango. The Lady Wildcats (2-3) recorded seven total hits.
Lynn went the distance in taking the loss. She allowed nine hits and six earned runs with four walks and five strikeouts.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Shenango scored a marker in the fifth and two in the sixth.
