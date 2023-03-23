The Neshannock High baseball team started strong Wednesday.
The Lancers scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-5 WPIAL nonsection season-opening home win over Laurel.
Neshannock posted 12 hits. Dom Cubellis, Andrew Frye and Jake Rynd delivered two hits apiece for the Lancers.
Frye drove in five runs, while Cubellis and Jack Glies added two each.
Grant Melder tripled for Neshannock.
Jacob Walzer started and picked up the victory. Walzer worked three innings, allowing a hit and a run — earned — with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Thomas Morell pitched the final four innings to earn the save. Morell allowed two hits and no runs with two walks and four strikeouts.
Laurel (0-2) had five hits.
Hunter Kobialka knocked in two runs for the Spartans.
John Andre started and suffered the loss. Andre tossed 2/3 of an inning, giving up four hits and nine runs — three earned — with three walks and a strikeout.
Luca Santini started on the hill for the Spartans and pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven batters in the opener, a 9-8 loss to Quaker Valley.
Mohawk 10,
Hopewell 8
The Warriors hung on for a nonsection road win over the Vikings.
Mohawk (2-0) recorded seven total hits, including two by Jay Wrona. Wrona also tripled and drove in three runs.
Jacob Werner knocked in two runs for the Warriors.
Werner started and pitched four innings in picking up the win. He gave up four hits and five runs — one earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Bobby Fadden tossed 1 1/3 innings to record the save. Fadden struck out one.
Both teams committed five errors.
Mohawk scored four runs in the first, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Hopewell plated five markers in the second and three in the sixth.
