The Neshannock High baseball team hung on for a victory Thursday.
The Lancers scored two runs in the third inning and those markers stood up in a 2-1 WPIAL nonsection home win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
It’s the ninth consecutive win for Neshannock (12-4).
“We met after our fourth loss and stayed positive,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “We said we were going to stay the course; take it one pitch at a time.
“Here we are at 12-4. The first six games we played throughout the spring, every team was ranked. We had a brutal schedule to open the season.”
Neshannock notched seven total hits.
“We’re going to stay the course,” Quahliero said. “I told the guys to do everything you can. We’re not changing anything.
“We didn’t panic when we were 3-4. We kept grinding through it.”
Ellwood City (5-7) scored its run in the seventh.
Sebastian Coiro (4-0) tossed a complete game to pick up the victory. Coiro gave up four hits and one unearned run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Coiro lowered his earned run average to 1.96.
“Sebastian was in shutdown mode,” Quahliero said. “He was very efficient.
“He attacked the hitters. He had his secondary pitches, spotting them, throughout the game. He was masterful. I went out to take the ball from him in the seventh and he said ‘no way’. He gutted it out. He established himself as our leader. I’m very proud of his leadership.”
Willie Nardone had two of the Wolverines’ hits.
Joseph Roth took the loss. He tossed all six innings, surrendering seven hits and two earned runs with no walks and four strikeouts.
Union 10,
Cornell 0
The Scotties’ Mark Stanley was sharp on the hill in his first start of the season in a Section 1-1A victory over the Raiders.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Stanley (1-0) went the distance in picking up the victory. He allowed one hit, with two walks and eight strikeouts. Stanley also had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
“I thought Mark threw well,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He commanded the zone.
“We have to get a little better at the plate and get a little more consistent.”
The Scotties (7-1, 7-3) tallied nine hits.
Mike Gunn also had two hits for Union. Rocco Galmarini drove in three runs for the victors.
The Scotties scored seven runs in the second, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Mohawk 10,
Champion (Ohio) 0
Marc Conti and Aidan Bowser had three hits each to lead the Warriors to a nonsection win over the Golden Flashes. The game was played at Cene Park.
J.C. Voss and Brady Harman contributed two hits each for Mohawk (10-3).
Cooper Vance and Harman drove in two runs each for the victors.
Vance started and picked up the win. He tossed the first two innings, allowing no hits or runs with two walks and five strikeouts.
Mohawk scored three runs in the third, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Softball
Mohawk 10,
New Brighton 0
The Lady Warriors pounded out 15 hits in a Section 4-2A home victory over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Alivia Hare recorded four hits for Mohawk (6-3, 6-4), while Ava Nulph and Addison Stivers contributed three apiece.
Hannah Gallagher garnered two hits and three RBIs for the victors.
Gigi Cowher (6-3) went the distance in earning the win. Cowher gave up four hits, with three walks and six strikeouts. She also drove in two runs.
“We have been starting slow lately and we have to pick it up,” Lady Warriors coach Hank Pezzuolo said.
Mohawk scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
New Brighton is 0-8, 0-9.
New Castle 4,
Ambridge 2
Morgan Piatt tossed a gem to lead the Lady ‘Canes to a Section 3-4A road win over the host Lady Bridgers.
Piatt (3-5) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed six hits and two runs — one earned — with a walk and 10 strikeouts.
“Morgan pitched a good game,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “She had 100 pitches and 75 of them were strikes; she pitched a very good game.
“She had good location and good velocity. She makes the hitters put the ball in play. To have 10 strikeouts is great.”
The Lady ‘Canes (3-5, 3-6) collected six total hits.
Neena Flora drove in two runs for New Castle.
New Castle scored a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Ambridge posted two runs in the sixth.
Union 30,
Rochester 0
The Lady Scots broke the game open early in a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Rams.
Union (8-0, 13-2) scored 12 runs in the first inning, 15 more in the second and three in the third.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Piper Jendrysik pitched two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts to earn the win. She added a triple and three RBIs.
Mallory Gorgacz tossed the final frame and struck out three batters.
Mia Preuhs and Raquel Zarlingo had two hits each for the Lady Scots.
Ella Casalandra drove in four runs for the winners and Addie Nogay was next with three.
Laurel 3,
Riverside 0
Autumn Boyd spun a gem to lead the Lady Spartans to a Section 4-2A road victory over the Lady Panthers.
Boyd (4-1) went the distance, giving up five hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts.
Addison Deal and Boyd led Laurel (7-1, 9-1) with two hits each. Boyd also drove in two runs.
The Lady Spartans scored a run in the first inning and two more in the sixth.
Wilmington 13,
Lakeview 1
The Lady Greyhounds slugged 16 hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over the Lady Sailers.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
“The girls were loose tonight. They were having fun,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “I knew they were ready to go and they took care of business.”
Faith Jones, Jadyn Flick and Ava Williamson delivered three hits each for the Lady Greyhounds (7-1, 8-2). Paije Peterson and Malia Baney was next with two hits apiece.
Baney drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Peterson posted a two-run dinger in the third to account for her two RBIs.
Flick and Maelee Whiting knocked in three runs each.
Williamson (7-2) went the distance in picking up the victory. She surrendered four hits and an earned run with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Lakeview (1-6, 1-6) scored its run in the fifth.
Wilmington plated four markers in the first, four in the second and five in the third.
