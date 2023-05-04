A big inning spelled doom for the Neshannock High baseball team Wednesday night.
Riverside plated 10 tallies in the fifth inning to rally for a 12-4 WPIAL Section 1-3A win over the host Lancers. The game was played at Butler’s Pullman Park after persistent rain all week left Neshannock’s home field unplayable.
The Lancers (6-3 section, 12-3) led 4-1 prior to the Panthers’ big inning.
Riverside (9-0, 14-0) fed off six hits, six walks and an error in the 10-run uprising.
The Lancers had the sacks packed with one out in the sixth inning trailing 11-4. However, two consecutive batters were called out on strikes to end the threat.
Neshannock posted nine total hits and left 10 runners on base.
The Lancers scored two runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth,
Riverside recorded one marker in the third, 10 in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Neshanonck will visit the Panthers at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Military game set
Laurel will host Freedom in a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is set to start at noon.
The games are in honor of all military members, first responders and their families who fought for our freedom and safety.
