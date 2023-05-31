NORTH FRANKLIN TWP. — Neshannock knew Riverside’s bats would heat up Wednesday.
The Lancers didn’t expect theirs wouldn’t, though.
The Panthers limited Neshannock to four hits, erupted for a five-run sixth and surged to a 6-1 victory in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Wild Things Park.
“That’s what happens with them,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “When they go, you can’t stop them.”
Riverside (21-0) entered the game with a 202-40 scoring edge (including 28-3 in the playoffs) over its foes. The Lancers contained the Panthers through the first four innings, but the team’s bats showed some signs of life in the fifth and took off in the sixth.
The game was scoreless through the first four as Neshannock’s Andrew Frye and Riverside’s Christian Lucarelli limited chances on the mound.
The Lancers (18-5) broke through first in the top of the fifth. Jack Glies drew a leadoff walk, but was picked off after a failed bunt attempt. Following a strikeout, Nate Rynd singled and courtesy runner Andrew Moses swiped second. Grant Melder was intentionally walked and Frye followed with a run-scoring single that chased Lucarelli, a Duke commit.
However, Hunter Garvin replaced him on the mound and shut down Neshannock. The sophomore southpaw got the last out of the frame and did not allow a hit through the final two innings.
“We just didn’t execute offensively,” Quahliero said.
Riverside returned the favor in the bottom of the fifth. Drake Fox drew a leadoff walk and went to second on Darren McDade’s sacrifice bunt. Sam Barber ripped a run-scoring double to right-center. That tied the game and chased Frye.
Cam Foy replaced Frye on the mound and got the final two outs of the fifth, but struggled in the sixth as Riverside collected fourth consecutive singles off him and gained a 2-1 edge. Dom Cubellis relieved Foy on the mound and gave up two singles before Frye returned to the hill and finished out the frame. The damage was done, though, as the Panthers collected seven hits and five runs to pull ahead, 6-1.
“We tried to do some stuff with the pitching just to mix it up,” Quahliero said. “We knew Frye would give us four or five and we’d go to Foy or Cubellis. I went with Foy because he was 31 strikeouts to one walk in his last three outings. He didn’t have his stuff. The kid didn’t pitch all year. It’s a big moment you can prepare for all you want, but when you get out there and don’t have the reps on the mound against live hitters, it’s different.
“They executed and that’s what they do. The first game we played them, it was 4-1 in the fifth and they scored 10. That’s our Achilles heel — one big inning against them. I think we played them tough — tougher than anyone else has played them. But, we didn’t finish and it stings.”
The Panthers were relieved to finally break through against their Section 1 rivals.
“They played us tough — you have to give them credit. They came to play,” Riverside coach Dan Oliastro said. “If we would have given them another inch, they might have beaten us.”
It’s the sixth WPIAL title for Riverside.
“It feels really good,” Oliastro said. “What was tough was that we waited a week to play. So, the hard part wasn’t the game — the hard part was the waiting and trying to have a reasonable practice. It’s awful to wait that long. These kids handled it well. We had some good practices, but practices don’t always make the game.”
The wait to return to action is much shorter this time. Both teams open PIAA tournament play Monday. Neshannock takes on Punxsutawney, the District 5-9 subregional champ, at a time and site to be determined.
“We have to regroup and forget about this,” Quahliero said. “We’re in the tournament and, last year, we wound up at State College. We have to pull things together. We have to do a better job offensively or we’re not going to last long in the state tournament, I can tell you that.”
Rynd led the Lancers with two hits. Gio Valentine and Frye had the others.
