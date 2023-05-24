BUTLER — The Neshannock High baseball team reached its comfort zone Tuesday night.
Extra innings.
The Lancers went to extra innings for the fifth time in the last six playoff games. They pushed a run across in the top of the eighth and made it stand in a 2-1 WPIAL Class 3A semifinal-round playoff win over Avonworth at Butler’s Pullman Park.
“These kids are amazing. There’s something that’s special,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “We grinded it out with heart and hustle.
“These kids continue to face adversity in games and they continue to overcome.”
Sixth-seeded Neshannock (18-4) advances to the WPIAL championship game and will take on section rival Riverside (20-0) on May 30 or May 31 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa. The top-seeded Panthers won both matchups in the regular season, 12-4 and 4-3.
The second-seeded Antelopes (17-6), who are in the state playoffs, will play in the consolation game against East Allegheny, at a time, date and site to be determined.
The Lancers’ Grant Melder stepped into the batter’s box in the eighth with one out. Melder hit a roller to second base. The second baseman flipped the ball to shortstop for the force play. However, the shortstop’s throw to first in an attempt to get the double play and end the inning was low and it got past the first baseman, allowing Jack Glies to score the go-ahead run.
The Lancers escaped a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the seventh inning on a groundout to send the game into extra innings.
Neshannock posted four hits. Nate Rynd and Luke Glies had two hits apiece for the Lancers.
Andrew Frye started on the mound for Neshannock. He worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with four walks and five strikeouts. Frye picked up a no-decision.
“Andrew Frye was just phenomenal for us the entire game,” Quahliero said.
Dom Cubellis captured the win in relief. Cubellis worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, runs or walks with two strikeouts.
“Dom Cubellis got it done with no room for error,” Quahliero said.
Neshannock scored one run in the fourth and one in the eighth.
Avonworth opened the fourth frame with consecutive hits to knot the count at 1.
