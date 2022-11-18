The Neshannock High football team has one more obstacle in its way before reaching the WPIAL Class 2A championships — the No. 1 ranked Steel Valley.
The fourth-seeded Lancers will take on the Ironmen at 7 p.m. Friday at Montour High School in the Class 2A semifinals.
“It’s where you want to get to if you’re playing this game. You want to play against the best. You want to compete against the best,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Right now, Steel Valley is ranked first in the WPIAL and we’re looking forward to it. That’s why you play the game.”
It’s shaping up to be a battle between quarterbacks in the semifinals.
Cruce Brookins has been Steel Valley’s (10-0 overall) biggest offensive threat this season with 91 carries for 1381 yards with 29 touchdowns. The quarterback also is 32 of 61 in passing for 625 yards with six touchdowns.
“He’s a tremendous athlete, a tremendous leader on their football team, he has great explosiveness and great vision,” Mozzocio said of Brookins. “Other than that, I don’t know what to say about him other than it’s going to be a challenge getting our hands on him. He’s a very good runner, shifty, great vision, the total package.”
Attempts to reach Steel Valley coach Ray Braszo for comments were unsuccessful.
Neshannock’s (11-1) quarterback, Jonny Huff, has had an impressive season in his own regard. Huff has 184 totes for 1748 yards with 24 touchdowns and is 89 of 187 in passing for 1099 yards with 11 touchdowns.
“Jonny’s done a great job. We have other weapons besides Jonny so they have to worry about Matthew Ionalli, Luciano DeLillo and Jackson Billyk,” Mozzocio said. “Jonny can spread the ball around and he has shown that throughout the year.”
Neshannock’s Matthew Ioanilli has amassed 717 yards on 115 carries and grabbed 18 touchdowns in the process. Mozzocio commented that Ioanilli, and the rest of the roster, has had a great week of preparation.
“It’s been a really good work week,” Mozzocio said. “The guys have been very attentive, a lot of attention to detail and the practices have been very enthusiastic. We’re good on our game plan on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”
Neshannock averages 39.2 points a game while allowing 17.5.
The Ironmen average 46.2 points a game while allowing just 6.4. Will this factor into the Lancers game plan?
“No. I don’t think it does,” Mozzocio said. “There are many games where you could run up some numbers if you wanted to. We chose not to do that and get our young guys in and take the safe route with our guys. That’s just our philosophy and what we do. Once the game starts Friday night you can throw those stats out the window. It has nothing to do with the game.”
Last season, Steel Valley fell short of championship contention in the semifinals against Beaver Falls, 21-8.
The Lancers have recorded a better postseason drive compared to last year. Neshannock lost in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs against Serra Catholic, 61-21.
“As far as our run goes, it’s something that we always talk about. It’s something we strive to achieve — to make these kinds of runs,” Mozzocio said. “You just prepare and come Friday night you have to go out there and play as hard as you can and as smart as you can. As long as you give your best effort there’s nothing else you can ask for.”
Steel Valley’s defense is something Neshannock will have to overcome on Friday.
“Of course you do your scouting and put your game plan together and move forward. I’ll say this, they have great size and great speed all over the field on defense,” Mozzocio said. “That’s why they’re the number one team in the WPIAL. They score on offense and they can shut you down on defense.”
Neshannock’s offensive line will be instrumental in quelling Steel Valley’s defense with Jaxon Mozzocio (left tackle), Brett Enscoe (left guard), Ryan Huff (center), Michael Ponziani (right guard) and Aidan Shaffer (right tackle).
“This is a great group, this offensive line. Coming off of last year, we lost two really excellent football players in Landon Shaffer and Mason Manos on our offensive line. We had to plug some holes there and we were able to do that this year and put together a nice offensive line with these five guys,” Mozzocio said. “Ryan moved from the tight end to center. It’s his first year learning center and he’s done a terrific job. Michael and Aidan have taken leadership roles as juniors. Brett Enscoe is just a scrapper, hard nosed kid and plays whistle to whistle.
“They’ve been a key with our run game for the quarterback and with our running backs in just opening up the holes so on and so forth. After losing Mason and Landon, those were huge holes to fill and those guys came and stepped up. It’s definitely paid off for us.”
The Lancers have had the home field advantage in the first round and the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs. Now, Neshannock will travel to Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium to square off against the Ironmen at the neutral site.
“We’ll play them wherever,” Mozzocio said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s a semifinal game and we’re excited to be there and compete on Friday night.”
What are the keys to victory for the Lancers?
“We want to do what we do. We want to force the tempo of the game offensively and defensively. We have to stop their quarterback first and foremost,” Mozzocio said. “There are weapons all over the field for them and we have to play good, sound defense. We want to get our hands on their ball carriers and limit their drives forcing them to limit the plays.”
