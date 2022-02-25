The last time section rivals Neshannock and Shenango met, Neshannock won by 47 points.
This WPIAL 3A quarterfinal matchup wasn’t the same victory for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock cruised to a 35-17 WPIAL 3A quarterfinal victory against 10th-seeded Shenango. The Lady Lancers advanced to the semifinals and will face third-seeded Serra Catholic.
“It’s so hard to play a team three times in the season,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “They’re (Shenango) prepared. He (Ricci LaRocco) did some things differently, matched up differently defensively because last game Addi (Watts) had eighteen (points), Mairan (Haggerty) had twenty and Neleh (Nogay) had eighteen I think. I put some new stuff in but it wasn’t going to work with the matchups they had.
“They put (Kassidy) Peters on Mairan which was different, (Janie) Natale guarded Mairan the first two games. They put (Kylee) Rubin on Addi who had Peters guarding her the last two games so it created some mismatches for us. When they subbed they had a smaller person guarding Mairan so we could post her up a little better too. We had to do some different things on the fly.”
Mairan Haggerty paced the Lady Lancers (22-2) with 11 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Addi Watts netted eight markers, seven rebounds and three steals.
“I’m still shaking from this game. It was a lot of pressure,” Haggerty said. “Our defense was great. Offense, hitting shots, finding the open man, I feel like we could’ve done better on that. We were very confident coming into this game but they knew they were going to bring their best game so we had to be prepared.”
Neleh Nogay chipped in seven points and grabbed six assists and six steals.
“I cant say enough and her defense was phenomenal,” Grybowski said of Nogay. “She was an exceptional floor general.”
Haggerty struck first for Neshannock with a 3-pointer in the first 49 seconds of the game. Ashley DeCarbo netted the only basket for Shenango (14-9) in the first quarter.
“My kids play hard,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I told them ‘We got dropped here by forty-seven two weeks ago, we’re not coming in here scared. We’re going to fight,’ and we did fight. We competed and right now they’re just where we want to be and hopefully we’ll get there.
“Defense is what you got inside. I told them we were going to look whoever we were guarding in the face and tell them, ‘Not on me tonight.’ I’m proud of our defensive effort. Not many teams hold that team to thirty five points, I promise you.”
Neshannock took the lead in the first quarter and didn’t relinquish it the entire matchup. Going into halftime the Lady Lancers led 19-8.
“I knew we weren’t going to win by thirty,” Grybowski said. “I knew that and I prepared the kids. I actually thought it was going to be a fifteen point game and that’s pretty close to what it was. I was really happy with our defense we didn’t do a whole lot different. To hold them to seventeen points I thought was phenomenal. I thought Megan Pallerino played great post defense on Rubin. I thought Neleh played phenomenal defense on (Emilee) Fedrizzi, she usually gets to the basket and she got to the basket once the whole game. I thought Addi for the most part did a great job on Natale.”
The pace of the third quarter slowed down while Neshannock and Shenango both netted just five points.
Neshannock was just 13 of 43 from the field.
“Offensively, we weren’t as smooth and we missed some shots,” Grybowski said. “I was really happy with the overall effort. I thought we played really hard and so did they. My hat’s off to them because they played exceptionally hard and much better than they did the last time.”
Janie Natale led Shenango with nine points.
The Lady Wildcats are still clinging to a shot at the state playoffs. A Neshannock win the semifinals pulls Shenango into the state playoffs. If the Lady Lancers should fall short against Serra Catholic in the semifinals, Shenango would need Serra Catholic to win the WPIAL title in order to reach the state playoffs.
“I got hired in late October,” LaRocco said. “I’ve had these girls for about three months and just like they did tonight they gave me everything they had. Neshannock’s the real deal and we fought. You hold a team like that to thirty-five points you think you’d be in the game but they hold you to seventeen.
“We’re not done yet. Luann could do me a favor and drag us into the state. As we shook hands I told her, ‘Hey, drag me in.’”
