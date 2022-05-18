CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — Colten Shaffer opened it up for the Neshannock High baseball team on Tuesday.
Shaffer belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to get things going for the Lancers in their WPIAL 2A playoff game against Bentworth. Shaffer’s blast helped pace Neshannock to a 11-5 win over the Bearcats at Chippewa Park.
“I’m just excited I could help the team get an early lead and help us win this game,” Shaffer said. “We started off a little slow, we got the two in the first but after a while we just clicked.”
“I knew Colten was capable of that the entire year,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “The bigger the moment, the bigger Colten Shaffer’s going to be. He’s a kid that’s been through every big tournament and there are no nerves running through that kid.”
Shaffer had four RBIs in the game.
“I wasn’t happy with our play to be honest with you,” Quahliero said. “What I’m most proud of is the way they competed and fought every single inning. Whenever Bentworth scored, we came back and added a couple. It kept the pressure on them the entire game. I think that was important especially heading into the last inning.”
Grant Melder (5-2) earned the victory. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and relinquished six hits, three runs — all earned — with four walks and 10 strikeouts.
“I felt good on the mound,” Melder said. “It slowed down in the end, I kept throwing down the middle and they just hit the ball. I felt great on the mound today.”
Bentworth would score a run in the top of the fourth inning to mark its first tally of the game.
The Lancers had some issues running the bases throughout the game.
“We did execute several plays today but on the base paths we were terrible,” Quahliero said. “We need to be better and it’s going to start tomorrow at practice. We’ve got to do a lot better job on the bases. We missed several signs.”
The Lancers would respond in the bottom of the fourth inning with six runs. Grant Melder, who was first to bat, started the inning off with a solo home run.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Bearcats had a solo home run of their own and plated another runner to make it 8-3. Jacob Walzer relieved Melder on the mound before the top of the fifth ended.
“It’s normal. If you go through the lineup multiple times they start to pick up your pitches,” Melder said. “I have trust in all the guys we have. Walzer’s a great pitcher and he did great today.”
Nate Rynd roped one out of the park for the third and final home run for the Lancers and they followed up with bringing in another run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rynd would bring home Melder in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 11-3.
Jack Glies made a play barehanded to get the second out in the top of the seventh inning.
“He made a next-level play,” Quahliero said. “It was a huge out to stop the momentum that Bentworth was making.”
Bentworth would plate two more runs before the third out was made.
Quahliero also praised his designated hitter, Jake Rynd, saying the freshman has done a fantastic job for his age. Quahliero also praised Luke Glies.
“I DH’d for the kid the whole year,” Quahliero said of Glies. “He continued to grind and battle through not hitting. The kid is doing a tremendous job in the nine spot.”
Neshannock had 15 hits in the game and made one error.
“Coach Kirkwood always used to say, ‘The two toughest games of the year are the game after prom and the first round of playoffs,’” Quahliero said. “I’m sure the nerves were running through everyone. We have some young kids out there, a couple 15 year olds who just turned 15. Overall, we scraped it out and scored 11 runs. We’re going to stay positive with that stuff. Offensively, we did our job. Defensively, we’re going to get to working on the bases in which I call special teams.”
