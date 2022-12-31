Sewickley Academy and Eden Christian stood tall atop the WPIAL Section 1-1A landscape.
Both teams compiled an 11-1 league mark, splitting the regular season series and sharing the section crown.
Sewickley Academy lost in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals to Winchester Thurston, 4-3. The Panthers were ousted in the WPIAL consolation contest by Eden Christian, 2-1, to finish the season at 16-4.
Eden Christian beat Seneca in the first round of the PIAA playoffs, 2-0. Eden’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to Winchester Thurston in the state quarterfinals.
Neshannock notched a 0-11-1 record in section play and 4-13-1 overall. William Morgan and Mason Smith collected all-section honors for the Lancers.
WPIAL SECTION 1-1A: Garret Chopp, Eden Christian, Sr., Def; Anthony D’Ipolotto, Eden Christian, Sr., GK; Malachi Manges, Eden Christian, Sr., For; Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, Sr., Mid; Jordan Delon, Freedom, Soph., Mid; Luke Snavely, Freedom, Sr., Mid; Austin Tokar, Freedom, Sr., Mid; William Morgan, Neshannock, Sr., Def; Mason Smith, Neshannock, Fresh., GK; Danny Bourgeois, O.L. Sacred Heart, Jr. For; Lorin Planinsic, O.L. Sacred Heart, Sr., Def; Hudson Colletti, Sewickley Academy, Sr., Mid; Michael Disantis, Sewickley Academy, Sr., Mid; Lucas Mendoca, Sewickley Academy, Sr., Mid; Adin Zorn, Sewickley Academy, Sr., For.
