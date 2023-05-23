The Neshannock High baseball team didn’t need extra innings to pick up a win Monday night.
The sixth-seeded Lancers broke a tie on a squeeze bunt with one out in the sixth inning to pick up a 2-1 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round decision over third-seeded Yough at Highlands.
Neshannock entered the game having played in four consecutive extra-inning playoff games.
“It’s just another one-run battle; playoff atmosphere. It’s almost expected,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “Think of all the close playoff games we’ve been in.
“It’s been quite a journey. I’m extremely proud of our entire program. From top to bottom, every player in the dugout and our coaching staff just grinded out another win.”
The Lancers (17-4) move on to battle Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman Park in the semifinals.
Neshannock also locks up a berth in the PIAA playoffs with the victory.
Luke Glies put down a successful RBI squeeze bunt, scoring Andrew Moses from third to break a 1-1 deadlock in the sixth.
“With one out, I said ‘look, we have to find some way to get this run across’,” Quahliero said. “It was a perfectly executed squeeze bunt.
“Moses got a perfect break from third and Luke Glies executed a textbook squeeze bunt.”
Neshannock tallied six hits. Jack Glies and Grant Melder recorded two hits each for the Lancers.
Cam Foy picked up the win in relief of Jacob Walzer. Foy pitched five innings, giving up two hits and no runs with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
In Foy’s last three outings, he has amassed 31 strikeouts and one walk.
“He was simply a pit bull for us tonight,” Quahliero said. “He attacked their hitters and attacked the zone. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Walzer worked the first two innings, surrendering one hit and an unearned run with three walks and four strikeouts.
The Lancers committed four errors and left eight runners on base.
The Cougars (16-6) stranded six runners on base.
Yough scored its run in the second.
Neshannock recorded a run in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
