Mohawk High’s Jay Wrona paced a trio of local golfers competing in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship on Tuesday.
The event was held at Oakmont Country Club. The top 18 golfers advance to the PIAA Class 2A Championship on Oct. 17 at Penn State.
Wrona tied for 16th with an 83-83—166.
Neshannock teammates Matt Morelli and Max Vitale also competed.
Morelli tied for 21st with an 86-83—169, while Vitale tied for 26th with an 89-83—172.
Cross country
Bradley wins race
New Castle’s Lucas Bradley won the boys varsity race in 17:12.92 in a meet against Chartiers Valley and Beaver on Beaver’s home course.
The Red Hurricane picked up a 26-29 verdict over the Bobcats, while falling to the Colts (25-31).
Nik Kladitis took fifth for New Castle in 17:52.89 and Grissom Sager claimed ninth in 18:21.82. Ben Bryson finished 12th for the ‘Canes in 18:42.82 and Andrew Kladitis was 15th in 18:51.38.
New Castle and Beaver tied in the boys junior high race with 31 points apiece. Central Valley did not field a complete team. Kainen Lynch captured third place for the ‘Canes in 15:02.53.
No information was provided on the girls varsity meet.
Wilmington drops pair
The Greyhounds’ boys and girls squad lost to host Sharpsville. Wilmington lost the boys race, 25-31, and the girls lost, 15-50.
Wilmington’s Tully Cauazza took second in the boys race in 18:22 and Akito Hatch claimed fourth in 19:31. Collin Buckwalter captured sixth in 19:42.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Emma Mason won the girls race in 21:25 and Samantha Gioan was sixth in 24:46.
Volleyball
Shenango prevails
The Lady Wildcats knocked off host Beaver in a Section 1-2A encounter, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14.
Emilee Fedrizzi chipped in 19 kills and 14 points for Shenango, while Kylee Rubin slammed 14 kills. Elyse Lenhart delivered 34 assists for the winners, while Ashley DeCarbo and Maddy Long added nine points apiece.
Laurel tops Neshannock
The Lady Spartans outlasted the visiting Lady Lancers in five games in a Section 1-2A matchup.
No other information was provided by either squad.
Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
The Greyhounds toppled Kennedy Catholic, 12-1, at home.
Joe Saterlee led Wilmington with three goals and two assists. Eddie Gerstnecker was next with two goals and an assist while Daniel Wilson had two goals of his own for the Greyhounds.
Wilmington’s Charles Krepp and Skyler Sloan produced one goal and one assist each. Matthew Pusateri, Maddox Reader and Abram Deep posted one goal apiece.
