Mohawk High’s Jaxon Schoedel and Natalie Lape led the way at the Big Red Invitational on Saturday.
Schoedel and Lape won their respective races in the event, which was held at West Middlesex High School. The Warriors’ boys team took sixth overall in the team standings out of 19 teams and the Lady Warriors were fourth out of 17 squads.
Schoedel finished in a time of 15:53 and teammate Scott McConnell was 26th in 18:13. Grayson Ponziani placed 43rd in 18:59, Nico Cascavilla captured 59th in 19:23 and Mark McKinney was 91st in 20:18.
Lape crossed the line in 20:29 and Evelyn McClain was 21st for Mohawk in 22:19. Ellie Whippo claimed 25th in 22:41, Lillian McClain was 29th in 23:02 and Lydia Fair followed in 71st in 25:35.
Mason Guido took 16th for Mohawk in the boys junior high race in 9:35. Kali O’Lare placed 49th for the Lady Warriors in the girls junior high race in 11:45.
Neshannock’s boys team finished 27th in the Big Red Invitational. Roger Kwiat led the way for the Lancers, capturing 150th place in 23:00. Caiden Schill was 155th in 23:15, Evan Hendry placed 160th in 23:23, Ethan Tanyel took 161st in 23:24 and Joey Manckza was 175th in 26:36.
The Lady Lancers’ girls team finished 18th in the Big Red Invitational.
Adrienne Wilt was 84th in 26:39 and Chellsie Karns claimed 87th in 26:58. Savannah Schill scored 100th place in 28:43, Isabella Neofotistos took 110th in 30:23 and Lainey Kinchloe claimed 113th in 32:24.
Neshannock’s Connor Lough finished 14th in the boys junior high race and Jazelle Mozzocio was ninth in the girls junior high race. Times were not provided.
Neshannock competes
Neshannock’s boys placed seventh in the boys Class 1A standings in the Red, White and Blue Invitational. The Lady Lancers did not field a complete team. The event was held at White Oak Park.
Brendan Burns led the Lancers’ boys squad, placing sixth in 17:07 and Cole Hutchison was 26th in 18:34. Raynen Jackson (41st, 19:47), Nick Bender (47th, 20:06) and Steven Almanzar (48th, 20:06) also competed.
Maria DiMuccio took 36th in the girls race for Neshannock in 23:12 and Lindsey Urban was 87th in 27:53.
Girls tennis
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 3-2 District 10, nonregion home match to Mercyhurst Prep.
Mary Matyasovsky won at No. 1 singles for the Lady Greyhounds (No. 1). Wilmington’s No. 1 doubles team of Linnea Funari/Annalise Ramirez also prevailed.
MERCYHURST PREP 3, WILMINGTON 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Courtney Leonard 6-4, 6-3.
2. Vanessa Jarmoiowicz (MP) def. Megan Blasko 7-5, 6-1.
3. Rory Brugger (MP) def. Eryn Conner via injury forfeit.
DOUBLES
1. Linnea Funari/Annalise Ramirez (W) def. Chloe DiFranco/Quinlan Cullen 6-4, 7-5.
2. Abby Koca/Khloe Kensill (MP) def. Ami Hatch/Elizabeth Bersett 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Girls soccer
Mohawk prevails
Audrey Whippo scored three goals with an assist to lead the Lady Warriors to a 7-5 nonsection win over Sharpsville.
Ava Ernst added two goals for the victors. No other information was provided.
