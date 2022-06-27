The Mohawk High softball team will be represented in an all-star game Monday night.
Alivia Hare will compete in the Your Sports Network Baseball All-Star Game at the Youngstown State University Softball Complex. Lady Warriors coach Hank Pezzuolo will coach in the game. The game will take place at 7 p.m., featuring the area’s standout players under the banner of Your Sports Network. The rosters are comprised of athletes from Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Austintown Fitch coach Steve Ward will coach Team Ward, which Hare, a freshman, will compete on.
Pezzuolo will direct the opposing team.
Admission is $5 at the gate, and fans are encouraged to bring memorabilia to be autographed by players, and coaches before, during, and after the game.
This year, there are 48 representatives from area schools in the showcase.
Foul weather pushed the game from Sunday to Monday.
