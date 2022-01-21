Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Kyla Servick had a chance to be the hero Thursday night.
Mohawk’s Alexa Kadilak had other ideas.
Kadilak made a layup with nine-tenths of a second left to lift the host Lady Warriors to a 50-49 WPIAL Section 1-3A win over the Lady Wolverines.
“It’s amazing. It was a close game the whole game and great defense by both teams; we just had the lucky shot,” Kadilak said. “Definitely a lot of pressure. We did not run the play right but it worked out.”
“We wanted to attack,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “We figured we’d get an easy shot or they foul us. We didn’t want to settle for a jump shot so we called timeout. We called the play, so we could attack. That’s what happened, she was able to get downhill and made an excellent play.
“She’s a great player. In big-time games, big-time players make big-time plays and that’s what she did she and helped win the game for us tonight.”
Servick made two free throws on the other end with 19.2 seconds remaining to put Ellwood City up, 49-48.
The close game turned into a back-and-forth battle in the fourth quarter with Ellwood City’s Claire Noble hitting a 3-pointer for the team’s second lead of the night.
The Lady Warriors responded with Erynne Capalbo netting a two-point shot and immediately after draining an additional pair of free throws.
“I told my girls, ‘Don’t hang your heads,’” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “Our goal this season is to make playoffs and since we split with Mohawk now we just have to work extra hard in our section to beat the teams the rest of the way out and we’re gunning for it.”
Capalbo, a starter, netted 11 points. Natalie Lape chipped in 10 markers of her own.
“Nattie Lape is a great player. The way I look at it, we have six starters right now. I know she came off the bench tonight but we have six starters,” Moncrief said. “When she came off she was instant points for us like a microwave.”
Lape commented that she likes being able to watch the game at first and assess what is going on before being sent out.
Ellwood City trailed a majority of the game with Mohawk taking an early lead of 14-10 in the first quarter. The first four baskets made from the Lady Warriors were 3-point shots.
“We’ve been working on some different things offensively trying to counter that,” Moncrief said. “They gave us the threes early on and we took them. We just kind of take what the defense gives us.”
Ellwood City trailed 25-23 at the half.
Ellwood City grabbed its first lead of the night in the third quarter with Grace Balin hitting a 3-pointer. Mohawk quickly tied the game.
“We’ve been working every single day in practice on boxing out and rebounding,” Coach Noble said. “That was huge for us a lot today. Down here in that stretch when there was a minute left we got four or five shots off. We’ve been working on shooting and four people crashing.
“We had the shots. Unfortunately, they didn’t fall.”
Servick drained 18 points while Noble netted 14 for the Lady Wolverines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.