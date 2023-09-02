The Mohawk High football team picked up a decisive victory against Quaker Valley on Friday.
The Warriors steamrolled host Quaker Valley in the nonconference matchup, 42-8.
Mohawk picked up its first touchdown with 5:15 left in the first quarter after Bobby Fadden caught a 32-yard pass from Jay Wrona. The air game continued to work for Wrona as he had a 28-yard pass to Blake Logan for the second and final touchdown of the quarter.
Wrona was 10 for 15 in passing for a total of 189 yards with five touchdown scoring aerials. Wrona now has 10 touchdown tosses in two games.
Fadden paced Mohawk (1-1 overall) with five receptions for 111 yards.
It was a repeat of the first quarter in the second with Fadden scoring again on a 29-yard pass from Wrona, which was followed up by Logan catching a two-yard pass from Wrona to enter halftime with a 28-0 advantage over the Quakers.
In the third quarter, Fadden scored his third and final touchdown of the night from a five-yard pass made by Wrona. Quaker Valley finally responded in the third with Jack Demeer scoring on a 34-yard run into the end zone.
Mohawk’s Sam List scored a touchdown on a 19-yard rush in the fourth quarter. With 3:03 left in the game, Quaker Valley scored a safety to close things out.
(0) comments
