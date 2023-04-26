The Mohawk High softball team continues to roll.
Reagan Magno turned in a strong pitching performance to lead the Lady Warriors to a 10-0 WPIAL Section 2-3A home win over Quaker Valley on Wednesday.
It’s the fourth straight win for Mohawk (5-3 section, 8-4 overall).
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Lady Warriors coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We cleaned up our defense. Our pitchers are pitching to contact right now.”
Magno (4-2) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed two hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts. She also drove in two runs.
A freshman, Magno entered Tuesday’s win over the Lady Wolverines in the first inning after Gigi Cowher was struck in the right arm with a line drive off the bat of Amber McQuiston.
“Magno came into a tough spot Tuesday,” Pezzuolo said. “She mixed it up against Quaker Valley. She’s doing a really good job for us.
“She had all four of her pitches working; in, out, offspeed.”
Cowher sat out the win over the Lady Quakers (1-7, 3-7). Pezzuolo noted Cowher is day-to-day.
The Lady Warriors recorded 10 total hits, paced by Addison Moskal with three and Maya McGreal with two.
Aricka Young drove in two runs for the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk scored four runs in the third, five in the fifth and one more in the sixth,
The Lady Warriors will travel to Hopewell at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Shenango 14,
New Brighton 0
The Lady Wildcats broke the game open with a seven-run third inning in a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
Kennedi Lynn and Brianna Aluisa combined on a perfect game for Shenango.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango (5-4, 5-6) pounded out 15 hits, led by Ashley DeCarbo and Madison Iwanejko with three each. Zoe Offie, Kennedi Lynn, Raegan Lynn and Janie Natale notched two apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
Natale drove in four runs for Shenango, while Raegan Lynn added three. Kennedi Lynn plated a pair of markers.
Iwanejko delivered a triple as well.
Kennedi Lynn started and picked up the win. She worked three innings with six strikeouts.
Brianna Aluisa finished up the perfect game, tossing the final two innings. She struck out three.
The Lady Wildcats scored three runs in the first, seven in the third and four more in the fourth.
Shenango is back on the diamond at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Neshannock.
Mars 11,
New Castle 1
The Lady ‘Canes collected two total hits in a Section 3-5A road loss to the Lady Planets.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Morgan Piatt (4-9) went the distance in taking the loss. Piatt gave up 13 hits and 11 runs — nine earned — with three walks and a strikeout.
New Castle (1-6, 4-9) scored its run in the fourth frame.
Mars (4-3, 6-6) tallied three runs in the first, four in the second and four in the fourth.
The Lady ‘Canes will play at Moon at 3:30 p.m. Monday. It will be the second of a pair of games, with the teams finishing the completion of a suspended game. The original game was suspended with the Lady Tigers leading 8-0 in the top of the fourth.
Laurel 11,
Freedom 0
The Lady Spartans took control early and rolled to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Laurel (7-2, 10-2) scored five runs in the first frame.
The Lady Spartans recorded 11 hits. Mayci Lang and Autumn Boyd tallied three hits each for Laurel, while Hayden Seifert supplied a pair.
Boyd drove in four markers, Seifert plated three and Grace Kissick contributed two.
Seifert, Kissick and Boyd hit one home run each for Laurel.
Addison Deal tossed a complete game to pick up the win. She gave up two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Baseball
New Brighton 7,
Laurel 6
The Lions pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh to knock off the visiting Spartans.
The Spartans (3-7, 3-10) delivered nine hits. Connor Pontzloff provided three hits, while Luca Santini and John Andre added two each.
Hunter Kobialka and Santini supplied two RBIs apiece.
Pontzloff suffered the loss in relief. He tossed 2/3 of an inning, giving up two hits and a run — earned — with no walks or strikeouts.
The Spartans committed three errors.
Laurel scored a run in each of the first, third and fifth innings, and three more in the seventh.
New Brighton (7-3, 10-4) tallied a marker in the first, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and the game winner in the seventh.
The Spartans will visit Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Neshannock 8,
Shenango 7
Giovanni Valentine drove in the game-winning run on a single through the hole between third and short with no outs in the seventh in a Section 1-3A home victory over the Wildcats.
The win completes the season sweep for Neshannock (6-2, 11-2) over Shenango (3-4, 3-6). The Lancers defeated the Wildcats 3-0 in 11 innings on Tuesday.
“Shenango jumped us 4-0 (Wednesday) right out of the gate,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “I continue to preach, we have to reset and get ready for Game 2. I don’t know what it is. It’s a grind in the section.
“We showed up. They jumped us. We kept creeping and creeping. It’s a great team win. You throw the records out when these teams play. It’s a rivalry. Larry Kelly does a phenomenal job with his program. It’s a big win for the program. The word of late for us has been finish. We have to finish. We finished today.”
Valentine’s base hit plated Matthew Pallerino from third with the winning run off Tyler Houk.
“Giovanni loves those situations,” Quahliero said.
The Lancers tallied 10 hits, led by Valentine with two, while driving in three. Grant Melder plated two markers.
Melder (1-0) tossed one inning in relief to pick up the victory. He walked one and fanned two.
Dom Cubellis started for Neshannock and pitched two innings. Cubellis allowed seven hits and four runs — all earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
“Melder was only allowed to throw 25 pitches,” Quahliero said. “It was good to get him back in the win column.”
“I had a game plan where I wanted to get Dom Cubellis through four innings.”
The Wildcats delivered nine hits. Braden Zeigler and Braeden D’Angelo contributed two each. D’Angelo and Tyler Houk knocked in two runs each.
Houk took the loss in relief. He didn’t get an out in the seventh, giving up a hit.
Shenango scored four runs in the first, two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Neshannock notched two in the second, one in the third, four in the sixth and one marker in the seventh.
The Lancers will host Beaver at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ellwood City 10,
Central Valley 0
Will Nardone tossed a complete-game gem to pitch the Wolverines to a nonsection home victory over the Warriors.
Nardone gave up three hits and three walks with five strikeouts to capture the win.
Ellwood City (4-10) notched nine hits, led by Chase Wilson with three. Jordan Keller and Ryan Widmaier added two each.
Wilson drove in two runs.
Ellwood City scored two markers in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
The Wolverines will host Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.