WEXFORD — The Mohawk High softball team took control in the sixth inning Tuesday night.
The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors scored six runs to pull away and claim a 14-6 WPIAL 3A first-round playoff victory over 12th-seeded South Park at North Allegheny High School.
“We struggled tonight,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “I’m sure there were some nerves by our freshmen. But, we got through it. Our offense just came through in the later innings.
“There were some nerves tonight. At the end of the day, our defense played really well. It wasn’t our best game. But, it was a win.”
Mohawk (12-4) advances to meet fourth-seeded Burrell (12-5) on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
“Burrell is a good team,” Pezzuolo said. “I have a lot of confidence in our team right now. We got our nerves out of the way and we’ll be ready to go. I like our chances.”
Addison Moskal’s two-out single in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at 3.
Aricka Young drove in two runs on a single with two outs in the fourth on a chopper over the third baseman’s head for a 5-3 lead.
“Our offense was sluggish to start. But, we made a couple of adjustments,” Pezzuolo said.
Mohawk had runners at second and third with no outs in the fifth. A safety squeeze back to the pitcher and a popup to shortstop accounted for the first two outs and the runners were unable to advance. But, Maya McGreal delivered a two-run triple to put the Lady Warriors back up 7-5.
“We stayed consistent and did our thing,” Pezzuolo said.
Mylie Pistorius singled into short right, driving in a run for an 8-5 lead. Three Lady Eagles fielders collided on the play, allowing the ball to fall in.
Mohawk finished with 18 hits.
Moskal delivered four hits with two RBIs; Young contributed three hits with three RBIs; Lydia Cole chipped in three hits and two RBIs; McGreal posted three hits and three RBIs; and Pistorius posted three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Cole swatted a two-run homer in the sixth. Moskal, Young and McGreal all had one triple.
“We’ve been working really hard; the bats just came alive,” Pezzuolo said. “It took a little longer than we would have liked.
“It was about hard contact.”
Reagan Magno (7-2) went the distance to pick up the win. Magno allowed four hits and six runs — two earned — with eight walks and five strikeouts.
Magno threw seven wild pitches and she finished with 136 pitches.
“Reagan is our go-to,” Pezzuolo said. “We will go as far as she takes us. She’s our quarterback.”
South Park (11-6) tied the game in the fifth at 5 on consecutive wild pitches.
South Park scored two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth,
Mohawk plated a marker in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth, three in the fifth and six in the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.