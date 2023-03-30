Aricka Young led the way for the Mohawk High softball team Wednesday.
Young recorded two hits, including a two-run home run, in pacing the Lady Warriors to a 12-7 WPIAL nonsection home win over the Lady Scots.
Young also drove in two runs.
Mohawk (2-0) posted nine total hits.
Ava Nulph notched two hits, including a triple and three RBIs. Makenna Stewart supplied two hits.
Gigi Cowher (2-0) started and went the distance to pick up the win. Cowher allowed eight hits and seven runs — four earned — with four walks and 13 strikeouts.
Olivia Williams delivered three hits for the Lady Scots (0-2).
Mia Preuhs (0-1) started and took the loss. She tossed 2 2/3 innings.
The Lady Warriors scored one run in the first, four in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.
Union (0-2) plated a marker in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Mohawk hosts New Castle at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Union visits Carlynton at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Wilmington 13,
Reynolds 0
The Lady Greyhounds pounded out 14 hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Lady Raiders.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Avery Harlan recorded four hits for Wilmington (4-0).
Paije Peterson posted three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer.
Faith Jones plated three RBIs, adding a two-run homer.
Maelee Whiting added two hits and Graeson Grubbs knocked in two runs.
Ava Williamson (2-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Williamson gave up one hit with six walks and 11 strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the first, five in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth.
Wilmington will host Farrell at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Baseball
Mohawk 8,
Quaker Valley 5
It was a back-and-forth battle between the Warriors and Quaker Valley. Mohawk pulled away with a WPIAL Class 1-3A win in the bottom of the fifth inning at Cene Park in Struthers, Ohio.
The game ended in the sixth inning due to weather.
Ethan Hare (1-0) pitched 3 2/3 innings and surrendered four hits, five runs, eight walks and struck out five Quakers for Mohawk (2-0 section, 4-0 overall). Jay Wrona hit a triple for the Warriors.
Quaker Valley plated its first run in the top of the first inning, three in the second and one in the fourth. Mohawk scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the third and three in the fifth.
The Warriors will host Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
