McKEES ROCKS — The bats were silent for the Mohawk High softball team Thursday.
The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors managed just three hits in dropping a 5-1 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round matchup to fourth-seeded Burrell at Montour High School.
Mohawk ends its season at 12-5.
“Offensively, our bats that have been so hot recently, went cold,” Lady Warriors coach Hank Pezzuolo said.
Mohawk committed three errors as well.
“Defensively, we just shot ourselves in the foot,” Pezzuolo said. “Today, we just didn’t make the plays that we needed to make to win the game.”
The Lady Bucs (13-5) advance to the semifinals to square off against Avonworth at a time, date and site to be determined.
Reagan Magno (9-4) went the distance in taking the loss. Magno, a freshman, gave up three hits and five unearned runs with five walks and four strikeouts.
“Reagan had a tough outing today. She battled,” Pezzuolo said. “She had a tough time finding the strike zone.”
Aricka Young had two of Mohawk’s hits.
Burrell scored two runs in the first and three in the second.
The Lady Warriors tallied a run in the third.
Mohawk loses just one senior — Ava Nulph — to graduation.
“Ava has been with us through some tough times,” Pezzuolo said. “We’re going to miss her.”
