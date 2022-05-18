MARS — Double figures wasn’t enough for the Mohawk High softball team Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors scored 10 runs, but dropped a 16-10 slugfest to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Mars High School.
Eleventh-seeded Mohawk’s season comes to an end at 8-8.
The sixth-seeded Lady Chargers (9-3) will square off against Bentworth on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Warriors banged out 14 total hits.
Ava Nulph opened the game with a triple for Mohawk and Alivia Hare followed with a two-run homer. The Lady Warriors tacked on one more run and they led 3-0 after a half inning.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Justena Giles knotted the count at 3 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first. The Lady Chargers scored three more runs in the second inning, two of which came on a two-run homer by Morgan O’Brien.
Mohawk scored three runs in the top third to tie the game at 6. Aricka Young drove in Nulph and Hare in the frame.
The Lady Chargers took a 7-6 lead in the third on a two-out hit and they added four more for an 11-6 advantage after three.
Mohawk answered with a run on a one-out bases-loaded groundout by Hare in the fourth and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart made it 12-7 in the bottom half.
Mohawk got within 12-10 with a three-run fifth inning.
The Lady Chargers put the game away with a four-run sixth inning. Giles hit a three-run homer to cap the inning, her second blast of the game.
Hannah Gallagher and Cassidy Lehman are the lone seniors on the Lady Warriors.
