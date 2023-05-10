The Mohawk High softball team picked up a share of the section championship Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors recorded eight runs in each of the first two innings en route to a 16-0 WPIAL Section 2-3A home win over Beaver Falls.
Mohawk (7-3 section, 10-4 overall) shares the league title with Hopewell (7-3, 10-4).
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
“We have been working hard and the kids are playing really well right now,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said.
The Lady Warriors recorded 16 hits.
Addison Moskal and Makenna Stewart supplied three hits each for Mohawk, and Stewart drove in four runs. Ava Nulph notched two hits and four RBIs for the Lady Warriors, while Lydia Cole collected two hits and two RBIs.
Maya McGreal plated two runs for the winners.
Reagan Magno (6-2) went the distance to pick up the victory. Magno allowed two hits, with a walk and seven strikeouts.
The Lady Warriors will host Beaver at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sharpsville 11,
Wilmington 1
Avery Harlan had three of the Lady Greyhounds’ four hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road loss to the Blue Darlings.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Ava Williamson (9-2) started and suffered the loss. Williamson worked two innings, surrendering seven hits and eight runs — five earned — with a walk and four strikeouts.
Sharpsville (10-0, 11-3) scored a run in the first, four in the second, three in the third, a run in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Wilmington (8-2, 11-2) scored a run in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds will visit Lakeview at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Laurel 4,
Riverside 0
The Lady Spartans scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Laurel (10-2, 13-2) scored a run in the fourth and that one-run lead held until the sixth.
The Lady Spartans posted seven hits, led by Addie Deal and Georgia Jellyman with two each. Deal delivered a triple as well.
Grace Kissick went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up four hits with 16 strikeouts.
Riverside is now 8-4, 10-4.
Shenango 15,
Freedom 1
Madison Iwanejko had a triple, a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Wildcats to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Shenango (6-6, 6-8) slugged 12 total hits. Zoe Offie, Ashley DeCarbo, Brianna Aluisa and Cassidy Kale collected two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Kennedi Lynn tossed a complete game, giving up three hits and an earned run with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
Shenango scored four runs in the first, five more in the second, a run in the third and five more in the fourth.
Freedom scored its run in the first.
The Lady Wildcats visit New Castle at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Western Beaver 13,
New Castle 2
Keara Mangieri swatted a two-run homer for the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 3-5A home loss to the Lady Golden Beavers.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
New Castle (1-9, 4-12) notched five hits.
Morgan Piatt (5-12) went the distance in taking the loss. Piatt gave up 10 hits and 13 runs — seven earned — with no walks and two strikeouts.
Western Beaver recorded a run in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth, six in the fifth and two in the sixth.
New Castle collected two runs in the third.
The Lady ‘Canes will host Shenango at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neshannock 19,
New Brighton 0
Abigale Measel tossed a no-hitter to lift the Lady Lancers to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Measel (3-0) walked one and struck out 11.
Neshannock (11-0, 15-0) recorded 15 hits, led by Ali Giordano, Hunter Newman, Aaralyn Nogay and Aubrie Ragone with two apiece.
Hunter Newman drove in four runs and Measel added three. Payton Newman and Jaidon Nogay notched a pair of RBIs each.
Neshannock plated nine runs in the first, four in the second and six in the fourth.
The Lady Lancers are back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom.
Baseball
Shenango 14,
Ellwood City 1
Braden Zeigler belted a three-run homer in the second to help propel the Wildcats to a Section 1-3A road win over the Wolverines.
Shenango scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Ellwood City plated a run in the first.
Laurel 15,
Aliquippa 0
The Spartans breezed to the three-inning Section 2-2A home win over the Quips. It was the season finale for Laurel.
The Spartans (7-7, 7-11), who closed the season on a four-game winning streak, tallied seven hits in the victory. Luca Santini, Jacob McBride, Robert Kissick, John Andre and Chase Tinstman drove in two runs each.
Andre went the distance to earn the win. He gave up a hit with five strikeouts.
Neshannock 10,
Quaker Valley 0
Cam Foy tossed a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Lancers to a Section 1-3A road win over the Quakers.
Foy (1-2) walked one and struck out 10.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock (8-4, 14-4) recorded nine hits, led by Andrew Frye and Luke Glies with two each.
Nate Rynd plated three runs for the Lancers.
Neshannock scored a run in the second, eight in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Lancers will entertain Kennedy Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Riverside 10,
Mohawk 0
The Warriors managed just one hit in dropping a Section 1-3A road contest to the Panthers.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Briar Crawford started and took the loss. Crawford worked a third of an inning, giving up two hits and five runs — all earned — with three walks and no strikeouts.
Riverside (12-0, 17-0) registered six runs in the first, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Mohawk (7-4, 12-5) is back on the diamond at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at Shenango.
Union 13,
Springdale 2
The Scotties pounded out 10 hits in a Section 2-1A home decision over the Dynamos. It was the regular season finale for Union.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Mike Gunn, Brennen Porter and Anthony Roper recorded two hits each for the Scotties (12-0, 12-4). Porter provided two RBIs as well.
Rocco Galmarini (6-1) started and picked up the win. Galmarini worked four innings, giving up three hits and two runs — one earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
Union scored four runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth.
Springdale tallied a run in the first and one in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.