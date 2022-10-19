WPIAL logo

The Mohawk High girls soccer team was seeded seventh in the WPIAL Class 1A brackets.

The Lady Warriors (9-6 overall) are set to take on the 10th-seeded Charleroi (10-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Neshannock High School. The winner will advance to Wednesday's quarterfinals against the winner of the Springdale-Sewickly Academy matchup. Springdale (13-3) is the second seed.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.