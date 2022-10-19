The Mohawk High girls soccer team was seeded seventh in the WPIAL Class 1A brackets.
The Lady Warriors (9-6 overall) are set to take on the 10th-seeded Charleroi (10-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Neshannock High School. The winner will advance to Wednesday's quarterfinals against the winner of the Springdale-Sewickly Academy matchup. Springdale (13-3) is the second seed.
