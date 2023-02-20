A strong start propelled the Mohawk High girls basketball team to a win Saturday.
The Lady Warriors led by eight points after the first quarter and pulled away for a 55-41 WPIAL Class 3A road playoff win over Apollo-Ridge.
Mohawk (15-8), seeded 11th, advances to meet third-seeded Neshannock (17-6) in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Union. The Lady Lancers moved on with a 73-29 verdict over Charleroi.
Attempts to reach Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief for comments were unsuccessful.
The Lady Warriors led 16-8 after one quarter and 31-19 at the half. Mohawk was up 43-30 going to the fourth period.
Aricka Young scored 17 points to lead the Lady Warriors and Erynne Capalbo chipped in with 15. Alexa Kadilak tossed in 11 tallies.
Sydney McCrary posted 13 points for Apollo-Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.