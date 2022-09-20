The Mohawk and Neshannock high boys golf teams captured a share of the WPIAL Section 5-2A golf championship Tuesday.
The Warriors and Lancers both picked up two-stroke wins to secure a share of the league crown. Mohawk defeated Shenango on the the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 212-214. Neshannock upended Ellwood City Lincoln, 215-217, on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Josh Wilkins scored a 40 to pace Mohawk.
“Especially with where we’ve been the last seven or eight years, this will be the first section championship since 2001 I believe,” Warriors coach Bryan Piccirillo said of what this championship means to the program. “It’s been a long haul.
“Today wasn’t our best performance. But, the kids are very excited. The kids put the time in and they deserve it.”
Mason Hopper followed for Mohawk (10-2, 12-2) with a 41 and Keigan Hopper tallied a 42. Jay Wrona carded a 43 and Kaden Young delivered a 46.
Ben Santangelo supplied a 39 for Shenango (7-4, 7-4), while Joe Campoli collected a 41. Zach Herb contributed a 42, while Mikey Leitera and Gavin Bruce both shot a 46.
Matt Morelli led the charge for Neshannock (10-2, 10-2) with a 39, while Joey Presnar and Max Vitale each fired a 42. Guy Hixon scored a 45 and Sophia Covelli contributed a 47.
“It was nice because we only have two seniors,” Lancers coach Mike Kirkwood said. “We got help from everybody this year.
“It was a really nice team win. One of the goals is to win the section. We’re happy to do that. The playoffs are something we are looking forward to.”
Jordan Keller carded a 41 for the Wolverines and Mitch Covert was next with a 42. Colton Crizer followed for Ellwood City with a 43, Carson Capella collected a 45 and Maddy McCommons delivered a 46.
New Castle loses
Phillip Laurenza shot a 40 for the Red Hurricane in a 204-246 Section 5-3A match against Blackhawk on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Ian Donnelly was next for New Castle (2-8, 2-9) with a 45, while Vince Micco and Dom Cade each fired a 52. Justin Girman garnered a 57.
Cross country
New Castle splits
The New Castle boys and girls both split in a dual meet against Ambridge and Montour.
The boys team lost to Montour (24-33) and grabbed a WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Ambridge (15-44). The girls team toppled Ambridge (54-74) and lost to Montour (15-54) in a WPIAL Section 5-3A meet.
Lucas Bradley led New Castle after placing second (17:48), Nate Pitzer took fifth (18:56), Nik Kladitis and Gavin Petrone grabbed sixth and eighth, respectively, with a time of 19:00. Ben Bryson grabbed 12th place at 20:00
Isabella Stillwagon led the Lady ‘Canes after finishing seventh with an overall time of 24:02.
New Castle’s boys junior high team tied against Montour at 41 and lost against Ambridge, 18-39. Kainen Lynch was the top finisher for the junior high team.
The Lady ‘Canes junior high team was defeated against Quaker Valley. Angie Gallo was the top runner for New Castle with a time of 17:12.
Neshannock/Mohawk/Shenango competes
Neshannock, Mohawk, Shenango, Union and Rochester boys and girls teams competed in WPIAL Section 1-A action.
Neshannock’s boys team posted a victory over Shenango, 23-32, and a loss to Mohawk, 21-37. The Lady Lancers lost to both Shenango and Mohawk with an overall score of 15-45 each.
Mohawk’s boys and girls team defeated Shenango 19-40 and 15-43, respectively.
Union and Rochester’s boys and girls teams did not field complete teams.
Jaxson Schoedel led the Warriors after placing first at 16:54. Scott McConnell (18:51) placed fourth and Nico Cascavilla (19:27) came in fifth for Mohawk.
Aiden Tanner posted a time of 20:03 to place seventh and Joe Whippo took eighth at 20:21 for Mohawk.
Brendan Burns paced Neshannock by placing second with a time of 17:22. Cole Hutchison was next in sixth place (19:44) and Roger Kwiat finished 10th (20:45) for the Lancers.
Neshannock’s Steven Alamanzar (21:14) was 12th and Evan Hendry (21:57) placed 16th.
Connor Jeffcoat placed third at 17:59 and was the sole top-10 finisher for Shenango. Jacob Bupp (20:48) placed 11th, Tyler Wittmann (21:48) was 14th, Cameron Sickafuse (21:56) secured 15th place and Gavin Taylor (22:15) took 17th place for the Wildcats.
Mohawk’s girls team filled the first five places.
Natalie Lape placed first with a time of 19:46 to lead the Lady Warriors. Lillian McClain (21:43) grabbed second place, Evelyn McClain (21:49) was next at third and Ellie Whippo (21:58) took fourth.
Katelyn Stivers filled the fifth-place position with her own time of 21:58.
Morgan Pisula (22:39) led Shenango after placing seventh. Haley Lee (23:46) took eighth and Mia Pisano (24:51) finished 10th for the Lady ‘Cats. Cashlin Buckel (25:09) and Olivia Conaway (25:37) grabbed 11th and 13th place, respectively.
Lindsey Urban led the Lady Lancers after placing 14th with an overall time of 25:45. Taegan Scheller placed 16th at 27:30 and Emma Wilt took 17th place with a time of 27:36.
Savannah Schill placed 18th with a time of 29:14 while Katalina Barron grabbed 23rd at 32:14 for Neshannock.
Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer (22:01) placed sixth and Kayla Fruehstorfer (25:20) took 12th place.
Mohawk’s Grayson Ponziani finished as the top junior high runner at 11:48.
Laurel wins
The Laurel boys and girls cross country team defeated Freedom and Ellwood City in a WPIAL Section 1-1A meet.
Bradley Custer paced Ellwood City after placing second with a time of 18:36. Ian Stoneking (18:50) placed fifth, Drew Steffler (19:23) took seventh, Kaden Schoichtkrull (20:05) grabbed ninth and Nick Wise (21:25) was 11th for the Wolverines.
Aidan Mack led Laurel after placing third at 18:45 and Aidan Fuchs was next at fourth with a time of 18:48. Laurel’s Justin Johns (19:09) took sixth place, Christopher Johns (19:58) placed eighth and Logan Parsons (20:13) was 10th.
The Lady Spartans had Valerie Hauser lead the team after placing first with a time of 23:46. Elia McKnight (29:17) took second, Sam McKnight (31:42) placed third and Nora Johns (36:04) grabbed sixth for Laurel.
Laurel’s junior high team won with Patrick Daugherty placing second at 13:40.
Scoring was not provided by Freedom due to technical errors.
Wilmington teams fall
The Greyhounds’ boys and girls squads both suffered 15-50 District 10 setbacks to host Grove City.
Wilmington’s Emma Mason won the girls race in 22:10.
The Greyhounds’ boys team didn’t have a runner place in the top seven finishers.
Volleyball
Lady Greyhounds fall
Wilmington lost to host Saegertown in a District 10, Region 3-2A encounter, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16.
Myah Chimiak collected 23 passes, nine digs and five points for the Lady Greyhounds (0-3, 2-5), while Paije Peterson posted 12 passes and three points. Makenna Black chipped in 13 passes and three digs for Wilmington and Alexis Boyer added 11 assists, five digs and three points.
Chloe Krarup notched eight passes and three points for the Lady Greyhounds, Maelee Whiting tallied four kills, nine blocks and six passes and Lettie Mahle added seven passes. Kara Haines blocked four shots.
Wilmington’s JV squad dropped a 25-20, 25-22 decision.
Union sweeps
The Lady Scots rolled to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 Section 1-1A home victory over South Side Beaver.
Elise Booker posted 16 kills, 13 digs and three aces for Union (4-0, 6-0). Ella Casalandra chipped in 18 assists for the winners and Isabell King was next with four blocks, four kills, nine digs and three aces. Sydney Wrona followed with three kills and 16 digs, while Kelly Cleaver chipped in four kills, six digs and three aces.
Union won the JV match, 25-11, 25-14.
Olivia Benedict paced the Lady Scots with four kills and 15 digs, while Miera Gunn slammed three kills. Charlotte DeRaleau added five assists and four kills.
Neshannock falls in five
Beaver topped the host Lady Lancers in five games, 28-26, 31-29, 18-25, 16-25, 18-16 in a Section 1-2A clash.
Mairan Haggerty slammed 25 kills for Neshannock (4-1, 4-1) and Aaralyn Nogay notched 15. Jenna Glies garnered 24 digs and 18 points for the Lady Lancers and Kaitlyn Fries served 19 points.
Neshannock lost the JV match in two games.
Laurel prevails
The Lady Spartans knocked off host Ellwood City, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20, 25-10 in a Section 1-2A affair.
Josey Fortuna delivered 33 assists for Laurel and Dakota Weldon slammed 12 kills. Johnna Hill notched 12 passes.
Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
The Greyhounds rolled to a District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
No other information was provided.
Girls Tennis
Wilmington triumphant
The Lady Greyhounds swept Greenville, 5-0, in a District 10, Region 1-2A game.
Mary Matyasovksy (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Lily Ochs (No. 3) grabbed singles wins for Wilmington.
The teams of Ami Hatch and Eleanor Furimsky (No. 1) and Anna Ramirez and Eryn Conner (No. 2) picked up wins in doubles action for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, GREENVILLE 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Hollie Addison 6-0, 6-1.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Megan Kelley 6-1, 6-3.
3. Lily Ochs (W) def. Ada Wentling 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (W) def. Allie McConnell/Sylvia Novak 6-1, 7-5.
2. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (W) def. Lily Butcher/McKenna Anderle 6-1, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.