Two Mohawk High baseball standouts are set to compete in an all-star game.
A.J. Verdi and Cooper Vance will represent the Warriors in the Your Sports Network Baseball All-Star Game on Saturday at Bob Cene Park in Struthers. The game will take place at 7 p.m., featuring the area’s standout players under the banner of Your Sports Network. The rosters are comprised of athletes from Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Admission is $5 at the gate, and fans are encouraged to bring memorabilia to be autographed by players, and coaches before, during, and after the game.
This year, there are 50 representatives from area schools in the showcase. Canfield High’s coach Gary Knittle and Louisville coach Brian Warner will lead each team with their respective staffs.
Verdi, who just completed his sophomore season, along with Vance, will compete for Team Knittle. Vance just graduated and is bound for Eastern Michigan, an NCAA Division I school competing in the Mid-American Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.