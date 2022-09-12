The Mohawk High girls cross country team conquered the field Saturday.
Natalie Lape finished second individually in 20:26 to lead the Lady Warriors to the championship of the Big Red Cross Country Invitational. The event was hosted by West Middlesex.
“She led the race until the last hundred yards,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said of Lape’s effort. “She had a nice lead the entire race.
“I don’t know if the heat got to those girls or not. The sun was really hot. She ran a great race. She used up a little too much energy. But, she did a great job Saturday.”
There were 36 teams competing. Mohawk’s boys team, which was led by Jaxson Schoedel, took 11th overall. Schoedel placed sixth in 17:11.
Mohawk’s girls recorded 89 points and West Middlesex took second with 111.
“It was a huge win,” Bredl said of the girls’ championship. “The girls ran a great race. Last year, we were runner-up. They’re not in the best physical condition right now. But, they pulled it together and won decisively. It’s a great way to start off the season.”
Evelyn McClain was next for the Lady Warriors in 19th in 22:17 and Lillian McClain took 26th in 22:53. Ellie Whippo finished 31st in 23:07 and Katelyn Stivers was 34th in 23:26.
“It was a very strong team effort by the girls,” Bredl said. “i’m just very proud of them. We needed this. We needed to get off to a great start. We’ve been working hard.”
Scott McConnell captured 47th in 18:53 for the Warriors’ boys team and Nico Cascavilla claimed 61st in 19:17. Mark McKinney (133rd, 21:24) and Aiden Tanner (140th, 21:40 also competed).
“This was a nice surprise,” Bredl said of the boys’ result. “I only have one boy that returned from last year (Nico Casvavilla). Jaxson Schoedel is a workhorse. He’s a big, big surprise. The kid only started running February.”
Mohawk’s Grayson Ponziani took ninth in the boys junior high race in 9:26, and Audrey Whippo finished 45th in the girls junior high race in 11:28.
The New Castle boys placed second overall with 132 points. Oil City won the event with 119 markers.
Lucas Bradley led the Red Hurricane, finishing ninth in 17:38 and teammate Nate Pitzer took 19th in 18:00. Nik Kladitis finished 26th in 18:23, Gavin Petrone placed 28th in 18:32 and Andrew Kladitis was 50th in 19:10.
Kainen Lynch took 49th for the 'Canes in the boys junior high race in 10:50.
New Castle’s girls team took ninth at the Big Red Invitational.
Bella Stillwagon paced the Lady ‘Canes, finishing 14th in 22:02 and Brooklyn Stillwagon was 28th in 22:58. Julia Bryson was next in 24:54, Anna Reider finished in 26:11 and Summer Barge clocked a time of 28:16. No places were provided.
Ashley DeVincentis finished in 13:06 to pace the New Castle junior high squad.
Laurel’s boys and girls teams both finished 12th in the team standings.
Aidan Mack led the Spartans, placing 27th in 18:20 and teammate Aidan Fuchs finished 64th in 19:24. Justin Johns took 99th for Laurel in 20:13, Christopher Johns captured 100th in 20:15 and Logan Parsons was 113th in 20:46.
Alyssa Sherman paced the Laurel girls, crossing the line in 25th in 22:45 and Valerie Hauser finished 30th in 23:04. Meghan Czerpak (48th, 24:04), Elia McKnight (127th, 29:15) and Sammie McKnight (135th, 30:23) also competed.
Patrick Daugherty claimed 55th place for the Laurel boys junior high team in 10:22 and Brooke Chiodo finished 28th for the Lady Spartans’ junior high squad in 11:04.
Girls soccer
Mohawk rolls
Madisyn Cole, Alexa Kadilak and Natalie Quear scored three goals each to power the Lady Warriors to a 13-0 nonsection home win over Sharon.
Abi Boehning, Ava Ernst, Ava Nulph and Savanna Yates added one goal each for Mohawk. Cole also assisted on five goals and Quear was next with two.
Lexi Brown and Kadilak chipped one assist each.
Boehning and Yates played one half each in net to combine for the shutout. Neither keeper recorded a save.
The Lady Warriors led 10-0 at the half.
