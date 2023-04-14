The Mohawk High baseball team couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night.
Peters Township scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for an 8-7 WPIAL nonsection win over the Warriors in a game played at Peterswood Park.
There were two outs when the winning run scored.
Jay Wrona delivered two of Mohawk’s 11 hits, including a home run.
A.J. Verdi, Aidan Bowser and Jacob Werner also had two hits apiece for the Warriors (6-2), who had 11 total.
Bowser knocked in three runs, while Wrona and Werner added two each.
Briar Crawford took the loss in relief. Crawford tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and two runs — both earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
Mohawk scored two runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Peters Township (5-4) tallied a run in each of the first two innings, four in the third and two in the seventh.
Softball
Laurel 15-15
Aliquippa 0-0
The Lady Spartans needed just six hits to cruise to a Section 1-2A home win in the opening game of a doubleheader. Both games were played on Laurel’s home field.
The first game was stopped after 3 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Abbie Miles and Grace Zeppelin had two hits apiece for Laurel. Zeppelin hit two home runs in one inning — a three-run shot and a grand slam.
Zeppelin finished with seven RBIs, while Grace Kissick and Miles added two each.
Kissick and Riley Balcom combined on the perfect game. Kissick tossed one inning, striking out all three batters she faced to pick up the win.
Balcom worked the other two frames with four strikeouts.
Laurel scored 12 runs in the first and three more in the second.
The Lady Spartans won the nightcap in three innings over the Lady Quips in league play.
Laurel (4-1, 6-1) had just four hits in the matchup, led by Emma Jones with two.
Georgia Jellyman and Hayden Seifert drove in three runs apiece for the Lady Spartans. Riley Balcom and Abigale Kuth contributed two RBIs each.
Balcom went the distance to score the win. She was perfect with eight strikeouts.
Laurel scored 13 markers in the first frame and two more in the second.
The Lady Spartans drew 12 walks in each game.
Laurel is back in action at 4 p.m. Friday when it travels to Shenango.
Boys track and field
‘Canes cruise to decision
New Castle rolled to a 115-39 home victory over Ambridge.
Kaevon Gardner, Tyler Leekins, Kyrell Harris and Nate McKnight posted three wins each for the Red Hurricane.
Girls track and field
New Castle rolls to win
The Lady ‘Canes breezed to a 123-18 home win over Ambridge.
Julia Bryson, Raegan Hudson and Leah Wallace won three events each for New Castle.
