Jay Wrona paved the way for the Mohawk High boys golf team Monday.
Wrona carded a 38 to lead the Warriors to a 202-243 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Mason Hopper and Josh Wilkins both shot a 39 for Mohawk, while Keigan Hopper scored a 41 and Drew Wrona chipped in with a 45.
Eli Bintrim fired a 36 for Laurel. Seth Gilmore recorded a 48 for the Spartans, Dillon Dugan delivered a 50, Talon Bailey tallied a 54 and Ben Daugherty posted a 55.
Wilmington places third
The Greyhounds shot a 339 in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match, to take third out of six schools. The event was played at Slippery Rock Golf Course, par-70.
Santino Toscano recorded a 77 for Wilmington and Lindsey Hoover was next with an 82. Kaitlyn Hoover chipped in with an 85 and Cody Anderson added a 95.
Grove City took first with a 332 and West Middlesex was second with a 335.
