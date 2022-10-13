BELLE VERNON — The Mohawk High golf team took fifth place in the WPIAL 2A boys’ team championship on Thursday.
The Warriors posted a final score of 438 on the par-72 Cedarbrook Golf Course.
“Overall, today, we did not play our best golf. However, it wasn’t also the best conditions there. We started out with a rain delay, it was pretty cold. It wasn’t the ideal situation to start,” Mohawk coach Bryan Piccirillo said. “My kids didn’t let it bother them. We didn’t play our best, but, we felt like we belonged there. It was great and it said a lot about how our program has come along in the past few years.”
Sewickley Academy (411) took first, Belle Vernon (411) was second, Quaker Valley (412) placed third, Derry (431) took fourth and South Park placed sixth. Sewickley Academy won in a playoff over Belle Vernon.
Jay Wrona carded an 82 to lead Mohawk.
“Jay has definitely made a huge impact on our team this year. We talked briefly in the summer because he’s the quarterback for the football team. We had talked several times about trying to make it work with him being part of the football team and Coach (Tim) McCutcheon has been great in just being flexible,” Piccirillo said. “I can’t imagine your quarterback missing practice time and that’s a huge impact for them. Jay has been a huge impact as far as how our team did this year. If he doesn’t play golf we definitely don’t make it as far as we did.”
Josh Wilkins scored an 85, Keigan Hopper shot an 89 and Mason Hopper and Kaden Young both supplied a 91 for the Warriors, while Nolan Donnelly posted a 95.
Wrona is set to compete in the PIAA Class 2A Championship on Monday at Penn State.
“It’s an awesome opportunity. I’m not surprised with Jay. He’s very competitive,” Piccirillo said. “We went down to Oakmont because they only took the top 18. He went into the day with 24 and was on the outside looking in because they carry the scores over from the previous round. Typical Jay fashion, he looked at me and said, ‘Coach I’m feeling really good today and I’m going to qualify (for state),’ and it was matter of fact like that.
“He’s confident, he loves to compete. I don’t know what expectations he has for himself going there but I know he’s going to go down there and compete. I have no doubt about that.”
