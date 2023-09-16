The Mohawk High football team started conference play with an impressive shutout victory on Friday in an away game.
The Warriors went unanswered against Riverside, 45-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game.
Josh Wilkins started things off for Mohawk (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall) with a 37-yard field goal with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Mohawk’s big quarter came in the second with Jay Wrona scoring a touchdown on a 19-yard run to start things off. Wrona was 15 of 19 in passing for a total of 193 yards.
Justin Boston scored a touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give Mohawk a 17-0 advantage with 5:43 remaining in the first half. Wrona hooked up with Blake Logan on a 15-yard pass to score the next touchdown of the second quarter.
Boston went on to catch an eight-yard pass from Wrona with 37 seconds left in the first half to enter halftime with a 31-0 lead.
Wrona continued utilizing his air game in the third quarter. Mohawk’s A.J. Verdi caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Wrona and that was followed up with him connecting a 17-yard touchdown pass to Bobby Fadden for the final touchdown of the game.
The Warriors will host New Brighton on Friday in WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
