The Mohawk High girls soccer team dropped a pair of matches over the weekend.
The Lady Warriors lost to Ambridge, 3-2, on Sunday in the Ambridge Tournament.
Mohawk (0-3) held a 2-1 halftime advantage.
Madisyn Cole and Alexa Kadilak netted one goal each for the Lady Warriors. Kadilak and Natalie Quear registered one assist apiece.
Abi Boehning made 12 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors.
On Saturday, Mohawk held a 2-1 lead at the half but couldn’t maintain it in dropping a 4-2 nonsection loss to Central Valley in the Ambridge Tournament.
Ava Ernst and Alexa Kadilak scored a goal each for Mohawk and Madisyn Cole posted an assist. Abi Boehning notched 14 saves in net for the Lady Warriors.
Cross country
Laurel teams compete
Laurel’s boys and girls teams participated in the Hickory High Hornet Harrier Invitational, which was hosted by Hickory.
The Spartans’ boys took sixth place as a team and the girls finished fifth.
Aidan Mack led the Spartans’ boys varsity team with a 15th-place effort in 17:52. Alyssa Sherman paced the Lady Spartans in 12th place in 22:12.
Aidan Fuchs was 20th for Laurel’s boys in 18:21 and Justin Johns finished in 18:24. Christopher Johns (41, 19:37) and Logan Parsons (53, 20:33) also competed.
Valerie Hauser claimed 16th place for the Lady Spartans in 22:34 and Meghan Czerpak captured 20th in 22:49. Elia McKnight (48th, 25:19) and Sammie McKnight (62, 29:31) also competed.
Henry Perdue finished sixth for the Spartans’ junior varsity boys team in 21:43.
Patrick Daugherty took 30th to pace the Laurel junior high boys team in 11:36, while Brooke Chiodo finished 10th for the Lady Spartans’ junior high squad in 14:03.
