Madisyn Cole delivered a big performance for the Mohawk High girls soccer team Thursday.
Cole scored four goals to lift the Lady Warriors to an 18-0 nonsection home win over Sharpsville.
Alexa Kadilak was next with three goals for Mohawk, while Natalie Quear and Elizabeth Whippo added two apiece. Lexi Brown, Lydia Cole, Ava Ernst, Hailey Hudak, Ava Nulph, Ariana Smiley and Savanna Yates tallied one goal each.
Madisyn Cole and Quear assisted on four goals each, and Yates contributed a pair of helpers. Brown, Hudak, Kadilak, Ava Nulph, Amara Puglia and Smiley notched one assist each.
Mohawk (1-3) led 9-0 at the half.
Abi Boehning made two saves to earn the shutout.
Wilmington wins
Analiese Hendrickson scored two goals to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-1 win over host Greenville.
Sarah Dieter delivered the other goal for Wilmington (4-1).
Isabella Melnik tallied two assists for the Lady Greyhounds and Genevieve Glavach garnered one.
Goalkeeper Taylor Kendall made four saves to earn the win.
Wilmington led 2-1 at the half.
Boys soccer Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 2-0 District 10, nonregion decision to visiting Slippery Rock.
Skyler Sloan made eight saves in goal for the Greyhounds (2-1-1).
Boys golf Laurel tops Union
Eli Bintrim fired a 39 to pace the Spartans to a 219-232 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Caleb Gilmore was next with a 41 for Laurel (5-4 section, 6-4 overall) and Greg Preisser posted a 44. Seth Smith supplied a 45 for the winners and Dillon Dugan delivered a 50.
Rocco Galmarini scored a 40 for Union (0-9) and Zach Chornenky carded a 45. Connor Eckert tallied a 48, Ian DiPietro notched a 49 and Jolen Peace was next with a 50.
New Castle loses
Ian Donnelly and Phillip Laurenza both shot a 42 for the Red Hurricane in a 196-228 Section 5-3A loss to Avonworth on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Josh Hoerner was next with a 43 for New Castle (2-6, 2-7) and Sean Carmichael carded a 45. Justin Girman garnered a 56.
Volleyball
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats knocked off visiting Beaver in a Section 1-2A match, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17.
Kylee Rubin recorded 14 kills and nine points for Shenango. Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 13 kills and 11 points.
Elyse Lenhart chipped in with 25 assists and five aces for the Lady Wildcats.
Beaver won the JV match in two games.
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Lettie Mahle recorded 17 points and 28 passes to pace Wilmington to a 17-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-21 decision over visiting Portersville Christian.
Makenna Black was next for the Lady Greyhounds with 11 points, seven kills and 14 passes, while Alexis Boyer chipped in with 67 assists, six passes and five points.
Maelee Whiting recorded 10 kills, seven blocks and 14 passes for Wilmington and Myah Chimiak posted 36 passes and four points. Paije Peterson provided seven kills, four blocks, 32 passes and three points for the victors, while Loghan Kollar collected 22 passes, 12 digs and four points.
Wilmington won the JV match, 25-21, 19-25, 20-18.
Ellwood tops Mohawk
The Lady Wolverines knocked off the host Lady Warriors in Section 1-2A action, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 17-15.
Ellwood City is now 2-0, 4-0.
No other information was provided for the Lady Wolverines.
Audrey Magno recorded 20 digs and seven kills for Mohawk, while Chloe Fadden followed with 38 digs and kills. Deyani Revis registered 20 digs and seven kills for the hosts and Dominique Walko scooped up 30 digs.
Estelle Winck served five aces, and Jenna Barth posted 13 digs. Morgan Fry chipped in seven digs.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-19, 14-25, 16-14.
Malayna McBride led the Lady Warriors with four kills and three blocks, while Carmen Hart tallied 13 digs.
Landry Anderton scooped up five digs with five kills, and Emme Druschel delivered 11 digs.
Neshannock edges Laurel
The Lady Lancers picked up a 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 17-15 home victory over the Lady Spartans in Section 1-2A play.
Mairan Haggerty slammed 18 kills for Neshannock (2-0, 2-0) and Katelyn Fries contributed 10 kills and three aces.
Adriona Arnold added 33 assists for the winners and Jenna Glies chipped in 25 points.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match in two games.
Josey Fortuna registered 26 assists for Laurel and Tori Atkins and Dakota Weldon notched 12 kills apiece. Reese Bintrim blocked four shots.
Girls tennis
Neshannock rolls to win
The Lady Lancers picked up a 4-1 Section 4-2A home victory over Riverside.
Elena Noga (No. 1), Lindsey Urban (No. 2) and Chloe Maaloof (No. 3) picked up singles victories for Neshannock (1-2, 1-2). The doubles tandem of Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (No. 2) also was victorious.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4, RIVERSIDE 1
SINGLES
1. Elena Noga (N) def. Lauren Bush 6-3, 6-0.
2. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Meredith Cote 6-2, 6-2.
3. Chloe Maaloof (N) def. Alyssa Dallies 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Shannon Tritt/Marlin Ondek (R) def. Jules Medure/Alexa Ong 6-7 (8-6), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
2. Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (N) def. Molly Linville/Cato Spiker 7-5, 7-5.
Ellwood falls in match
The Lady Wolverines dropped all five matches to Central Valley in a Section 4-2A home match.
Ellwood City is now 0-4.
Following are the results:
CENTRAL VALLEY 5, ELLWOOD CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Rachel Hardek (CV) def. Maddy McCommons 6-4, 6-2.
2. Lana Gauge (CV) def. Kailyn Hamilton 6-1, 6-2.
3. Sara Miloszewski (CV) def. Tessa Folino 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Claire Miloszewski/Gianna Phillips (CV) def. Lacey Kennedy/Sophia Agnew 6-0, 6-1.
2. Chloe Moidel/Paige Phillips (CV) def. Arianna Salvucci/Lexi Barnhart 6-0, 6-0.
