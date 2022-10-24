Ava Nulph delivered in the clutch for the Mohawk High girls soccer team Saturday.
Nulph scored with just over six minutes left to break a 1-1 tie and lift the seventh-seeded Lady Warriors to a 3-1 WPIAL Class 1A first-round playoff win over 10th-seeded Charleroi at Neshannock.
It was the first playoff win since 2014 for Mohawk.
“It was awesome. That was really exciting for us to win,” Lady Warriors coach Courtney Bauder said. “I’m really proud of the girls.
“The playoffs are a different type of energy. I think after the win, they understand that. It was really nice that we got to play at Neshannock. It gave us kind of a home-field advantage.”
Mohawk (10-6) advances to meet second-seeded Springdale (14-3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined in the quarterfinals. The Lady Dynamos held off Sewickley Academy, 3-2.
“I know they have a couple of decent girls,” Bauder said. “On any given day, any team can win. It will be a big challenge.
“We’re enjoying this win and now we’re preparing for our game with Springdale. My girls really want it.”
Nulph scored on a free kick, beating the Lady Cougars goalkeeper to the upper left corner of the net.
“I thought it was a penalty kick. To me, it looked like it was in the box,” Bauder said. “Ava went up there, she has a decent kick. She took the kick and made it.
“It was the most perfect kick she could have had all year. She was pretty excited about that. That was really awesome. They had a wall of four or five girls right there. But, it didn’t phase her. She had very good pace on that.”
Alexa Kadilak added an insurance goal just minutes later for Mohawk to secure the victory. Ellie Whippo assisted on Kadilak’s goal.
Charleroi (10-8) scored first and Mohawk’s Madisyn Cole tied the game at 1-1. The teams remained deadlocked at 1 at the half. Savanna Yates earned the assist on Cole’s marker.
“We weren’t slow. The flow was very slow,” Bauder said. “We turned it up in the second half.”
Abi Boehning made 12 saves to pick up the win in goal.
“She’s been so super focused,” Bauder said of Boehning. “She started playing goalkeeper three years ago. She’s very focused. She’s very tough in goal.
