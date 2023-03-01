The Mohawk High girls basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors fell short in a 44-43 WPIAL Class 3A consolation bracket loss to host Waynesburg Central. The Lady Raiders locked up the seventh and final bid to the PIAA Class 3A playoffs from the WPIAL.
Mohawk (15-11) ends the season on a three-game losing streak.
The teams were tied at 9 after one quarter and Waynesburg Central (21-5) led 20-16 at the half. The Lady Warriors rallied for a 29-27 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Alexa Kadilak and Madisyn Cole scored 10 points each to lead Mohawk. Erynne Capalbo contributed nine markers.
Kaley Rohanna tossed in 16 points to lead Waynesburg Central.
