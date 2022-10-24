INDUSTRY — The Mohawk High football team locked up a playoff spot Saturday.
The Warriors rallied from an early six-point deficit to knock off host Western Beaver, 22-6, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference victory.
Mohawk (4-2 conference, 4-3 overall) closes out the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Neshannock. At the moment, the Lancers (5-1, 8-1) are in second place and the Warriors are in third. Neshannock has a 14-point edge on Mohawk in tiebreaker points.
Jimmy Guerrieri got the Warriors on the board on a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jay Wrona. Josh Wilkins converted the extra point for a 7-6 edge with 2:01 to go in the second quarter.
Mohawk’s Justin Boston plowed in from a yard out with 38 seconds to go in the half. Wilkins tacked on the extra point for a 14-6 buffer. The Warriors added a safety with 19 ticks to go in the opening half and a 16-6 margin.
Mohawk closed the scoring in the third quarter when Coleton Root recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 22-6 advantage.
Wrona was 13 of 24 for 120 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
The Golden Beavers are 4-2, 7-2. They also have locked up a WPIAL playoff berth.
Western Beaver closes the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Falls. The game will be played at Geneva College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.