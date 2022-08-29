The Mohawk High football team will spend another week on the sideline.
Saturday, Mohawk superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera issued a statement to The News that the varsity and junior varsity football program would remain idle through Sept. 4 because of an ongoing investigation amid allegations of hazing within the Mohawk High School football team.
The following is Leitera’s statement: “The junior varsity and varsity football program will remain inactive through Sunday, September 4, 2022. This includes all activities and games, both junior varsity and varsity. The investigation into allegations involving the junior varsity and varsity football program is ongoing. The District continues to work with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office on this investigation. Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the district will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending. We’ll provide as much information as possible, while still respecting student privacy rights when the investigation has been completed. We understand this is a challenging time for all involved. The District appreciates your patience and consideration as the investigative process is being conducted.”
The Warriors’ game against Union set for Aug. 26 in the opener was canceled early last week. Mohawk was set to host Quaker Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. But, Dr. Leitera’s statement points out that game also will be canceled.
Mohawk’s scrimmage on Aug. 20 against Shenango also was canceled.
An attempt to reach Mohawk athletic director Ron Moncrief and Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon for comments was unsuccessful.
The Warriors’ third game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Laurel in nonconference play. Mohawk’s first Midwestern Conference matchup is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at home against Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.